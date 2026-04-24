International Community Lifestyle Festival Kicks Off in Hongqiao

​​The "Vibrant IN Hongqiao" International Community Lifestyle Festival returns this April, offering two months of cultural experiences and community engagement.

"TED & Youth" Speech Competition

When: May–June

Where: CPC Community Service Station of Better Life in Gubei

The competition invites young people from international communities to deliver TED-style talks on green living, climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable communities, with the goal of turning awareness into meaningful action.

"Reading Across Hongqiao" Micro-tour

When: Late April

Where: Dayin Bookstore at New Hongqiao Central Garden, Hongqiao subdistrict library, etc.

​The event offers a micro-travel experience that guides residents through a curated journey of distinctive reading spaces across the area. Covering all age groups, it blends urban strolls with cultural exploration, fostering a love of reading throughout the community.

Art Literacy Enhancement

When: May–June

Where: Gubei Civic Center, Shanghai International Dance Center

The program brings artists and experts from the Shanghai Oil Painting & Sculpture Institute and the Shanghai International Dance Center into the community for lectures and workshops, aiming to cultivate aesthetic appreciation and foster cross-cultural dialogue.

Children's Growth Series

When: May

Where: CPC Community Service Station of Better Life in Gubei

​The series of activities includes a bilingual character-building camp and a Children's Day Music Carnival, where children with and without special needs perform on stage together.

Chinese Zodiac Painting Exhibition

When: May–June

Where: CPC Community Service Station of Better Life in Gubei

​The exhibition features children’s paintings themed around the Year of the Horse, displayed in community spaces.

Science & Art Market

When: May

Where: Rong-Gubei Station on Golden Street

The activity blends science outreach with artistic experiences, designed to draw visitors to the commercial district.

Youth Tennis Training Camp

When: May

Where: Tennis courts at the Rucker Park

​The training camp offers professional coaching and friendly competition, promoting fitness and cross-cultural friendship.

Handicraft Experience

When: May

Where: Takashimaya Shopping Mall

​In partnership with the Cheng Shifa Art Museum, the activity features hands-on workshops themed around Chinese solar terms, blending traditional culture with modern retail experiences.

International Community Co-creation Season

When: Mid-April to late May

Where: Cheng Shifa Art Museum, CPC Community Service Station of Better Life in Gubei, Gubei Civic Center

The event aims to strengthen community ties and a sense of cultural identity through Chinese painting sessions, immersive Kunqu Opera workshops, and performances by artists from Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Macao.