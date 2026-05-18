International Floral Installations Bloom along North Bund Waterfront

The North Bund waterfront has been transformed into a sea of flowers through May 24, featuring floral installations inspired by landscapes from around the world. Visitors are invited to embark on a journey across continents.

China pavilion

Featured flowers and plants: azaleas, peonies, hydrangeas, and bamboo

The China pavilion captures the elegance of a Jiangnan-style garden within a compact space. With each step, the perspective shifts, offering new glimpses of the scenery.

Seen through the floral-framed window, the distant Lujiazui skyline appears in dialogue with the Jiangnan-style scenery up close, creating a harmonious blend of city and tradition.

​The China pavilion features a white wall with dark gray tiled eaves. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism]

Greek pavilion

Featured flowers and plants: bougainvillea, olive trees, rosemary, and irises

The Greek pavilion unfolds like a poem carried on the sea breeze. Even without the iconic white-and-blue roofs of Santorini, it evokes the relaxed yet restrained atmosphere of a Mediterranean courtyard in a natural, effortless way.

The space is furnished with courtyard seating, inviting visitors to pause for a short rest and take vacation-style photo.

​The Greek pavilion uses bright blue accents that contrast with vibrant magenta flowers. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism]

Morocco pavilion

Featured flowers and plants: cacti, agave, succulents, and daisies

Inspired by desert oases, the Morocco pavilion features layered red-brick arches. Sunlight filters through the arcades, casting geometric shadows across the ground.

The design combines the raw textures of the Sahara with the delicate charm of Jardin Majorelle, bringing together Eastern culture and North African allure in a single, captivating space.

​Visitors take photos at the Morocco pavilion. [Photo/Hongkou district government]

Russia pavilion

Featured flowers and plants: marguerite daisies, lavender, sunflowers, and sage

Russia is not all about snow and ice. Its summer charm here may just change your mind. Painted nesting dolls are scattered throughout the pavilion, evoking the spirit of a countryside estate from Pushkin's poetry.

As the breeze stirs the flowers, the distant sound of ship horns on the Huangpu River carries an unexpected echo of the Volga.

​Matryoshka dolls are on display at the Russia pavilion. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism]

Thailand pavilion

Featured flowers and plants: orchids, tropical flowers, and succulents

The Thailand pavilion radiates the vibrant energy of Southeast Asia. Orchids cascade like pink waterfalls, tropical flowers explode in vivid color, and succulents introduce playful shapes to the landscape.

The centerpiece is a brightly decorated tuk-tuk, draped in flowers, as if poised to zip through the bustling streets of Bangkok.

​The Thai tuk-tuk is decorated with flowers. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism]