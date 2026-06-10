International Students Build Friendships through Dragon Boat Race in Shanghai

​International students paddle during the dragon boat race. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

A dragon boat contest for international students was held on the Fengxian campus of East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai on June 6.

The event brought together 716 international students from 32 universities, including Fudan University, Zhejiang University, Tongji University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Zhu Weihong, vice-president of East China University of Science and Technology, said the dragon boat race has become a bond of friendship, a platform for cultural exchange, and a bridge connecting international students from around the world. He said the event enabled participants to demonstrate unity, perseverance, and teamwork while building lasting friendships.

​International students give it their all. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The competition adopts a mixed-gender 200-meter straight-course racing format.

Following the preliminaries and final races, the Fudan University team won first prize. Zhejiang University and East China Normal University received second prize, while teams from Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Tongji University, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai Normal University, and Shanghai University of Electric Power took third prize.