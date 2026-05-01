Intl Delegates Inspired by Shanghai Robotics Innovation, Human Connection

​The Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program participants visit the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator in the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park in Xuhui district on April 30, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/chinadaily.com.cn]

A 57-member delegation from the Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program visited the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator in the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai's Xuhui district on April 30, concluding their tour in the city with a glimpse into China's advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The visit provided the global scholars with firsthand exposure to cutting-edge humanoid robot technology and its potential applications.

The delegation, comprised of members from 57 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, observed robot systems, examined core components, and interacted with robots designed for various tasks.

​The Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program participants visit the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator in the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park in Xuhui district on April 30, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/chinadaily.com.cn]

The incubator, the first of its kind in China focused on humanoid robots, displayed a range of innovations, including the Ultra and Orca robots from Cyan, the Guanghua No 1 robot from the Institute of Intelligent Robot Fudan University, robots and robotic dogs from Unitree Robotics, and the BinoSense R301 robot from Eyevolution featuring a bionic eye module.

The exhibits also included OYMotion's dexterous hands and showcased applications in healthcare, deep-sea operations, eldercare, and logistics.

​A special photo of Debora Carvalho and her father is printed as latte art on the coffee she holds. [Photo by Luo Bin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Among the attractions was a coffee robot from xbot, which allowed visitors to create personalized latte art.

Debora Carvalho, a scholar from Cabo Verde, chose a photo of herself with her father for her coffee, noting that it was his birthday. "It's technology giving moments, special moments, to people," Carvalho said.

A special photo of Debora Carvalho and her father is printed as latte art on the coffee she holds. [Photo by Luo Bin/chinadaily.com.cn]

The Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator aims to foster innovation in the humanoid robot sector by nurturing startups and promoting technological breakthroughs. It focuses on key technologies, leverages talent, and adopts a product-driven incubation model to create an ecosystem within the robotics industry.

The Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program participants interact with the dexterous hands. [Photo by Luo Bin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, a delegate from Pakistan, said, "Technology is evolving so quickly, and it's mesmerizing." He highlighted the potential for significant lifestyle changes as humanoid robots are adopted in normal life. "We can see it with our eyes what has been achieved when these products are commercially adopted; the change in lifestyle would be massive."

Khan also emphasized Shanghai's investment in robotics and AI as "a very important area" for growth. "The adoption will be massive in not only daily life and commercial sector, but industrial utilization," Khan added, noting the city's potential to lead in the field.

The Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program participants interact with robots at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator in the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park in Xuhui district on April 30, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Ung Samraingsey, from Cambodia, expressed amazement at China's rapid technological development in robotics. He found the robotic dog particularly impressive, citing its potential for logistics and rescue operations in hazardous environments.

"My country should learn more about China's research and development of robots for the benefits of the people," Samraingsey said.

Ishmael Dabutha, a delegate from Botswana, described the experience as "amazing", particularly enjoying the coffee prepared by a robot adorned with a picture of him and his son.

"What I'm seeing here now is that technology and AI is the future," he said.