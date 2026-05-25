Invest Shanghai Hosts Business Promotion Event in LA

​Participants pose for a group photo at the Shanghai CIIE Briefing in Los Angeles on April 30. [Photo/Invest Shanghai]

Invest Shanghai, the city's foreign investment promotion agency, held a business promotion event in Los Angeles on April 30 to help businesses from the United States identify opportunities in Shanghai and enter the Chinese market through the China International Import Expo platform.

The event focused on strengthening economic ties between Shanghai and the US West Coast, particularly California. It attracted participants from both China and the US, including representatives from government, business associations, companies, and financial institutions.

Speakers shared views on China-US economic cooperation, financial support, and companies' international development.

Li Peng, senior vice-president and branch manager of Bank of China Los Angeles Branch, said financial institutions will continue to serve as a bridge in cross-border trade and investment cooperation and support companies in conducting international business.

Terri L. Batch, CEO of Global LA, a Los Angeles-based economic and trade promotion organization, encouraged LA companies to prepare for long-term engagement in the Chinese market and pay close attention to pre-CIIE matchmaking and compliance planning.

The Bay Area Council will organize the California Pavilion and a business delegation to participate in the 9th CIIE, to be held in Shanghai in November 2026.

The briefing also introduced the 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, scheduled for June 11 to 13, 2026, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, and released a list of key enterprises' needs for science and technology cooperation projects.