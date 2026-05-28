ITB China Draws Exhibitors from 85 Countries and Regions

​Visitors attend ITB China 2026 in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

ITB China 2026, one of the most influential tourism trade platforms in the Asia-Pacific region, opened on May 26 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Pudong New Area.

Organizers said the net exhibition area expanded by 20 percent compared with the previous edition, with all booths fully booked.

This year's event has attracted more than 900 exhibitors from 85 countries and regions, along with 1,700 hosted buyers, reflecting the global tourism industry's growing engagement with the Chinese market.

Exhibitors from Asia and Oceania account for 27 percent of the total, followed by Europe at 20 percent, and the Middle East and North Africa at 14 percent.

Organizers also reported a notable increase in exhibitors focused on inbound tourism to China. Overseas exhibitors and international buyers accounted for around one-third of all attendees this year.

A number of overseas tourism associations and travel agencies are strengthening cooperation with Chinese inbound tourism partners to attract and better serve international visitors.

At the same time, high-quality outbound tourism products and services from around the world are being showcased at the event, offering Chinese travelers a wider range of options.

Running alongside the fair, the ITB China Conference opened with more than 180 industry leaders from around the world in attendance. Discussions covered more than 70 topics, including outbound tourism trends, inbound tourism growth, luxury and customized travel, AI applications, and tourism technology innovation.