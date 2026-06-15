Jinshan City Beach Opens Summer Swimming Season on June 20

The swimming season at Jinshan City Beach will kick off on June 20, inviting visitors to cool off in its waters and relax by the sea. As Shanghai's first national 4A-rated coastal scenic area, the beach features a swimming zone covering 26,000 square meters, making it a popular seaside destination right on the city's doorstep.

​Visitors relax under a canopy tent by the seaside. [Photo/Jinshan City Beach]

A variety of activities will be available throughout the season:

Water sports: Jet skis, water bikes, sailboats, motorboats, and kayaks — all available for an adrenaline rush on the water.

Inflatable castle: A floating fun zone where children can jump, giving parents a worry-free option for keeping kids entertained.

Bubble party: Foam-filled gatherings held each afternoon create a lively summer atmosphere.

Water balloon fight: Participants can cool off while taking part in friendly water balloon battles.

Light shows: Evening brings a rotating lineup of light shows and fountain performances, creating a visual spectacle by the sea.

​A range of activities offer thrills for adventure seekers. [Photos/Jinshan City Beach]

​A fountain light show at the Jinshan City Beach. [Photo/Jinshan City Beach]

If you go

Swimming season: June 20 to Sept 10

Opening hours: 8:30 am to 9:30 pm

Ticket prices:

Monday to Friday: 40 yuan ($5.91) per person

Weekends and public holidays: 65 yuan per person

Free for children under 1.3 meters and seniors aged 65 and above; half price for those aged 18 or under.

Special value packages are available through Meituan, Ctrip, and other online platforms.

How to get there

By car:

G15 Expressway — Jinshan Xincheng Exit — Hangzhou Bay Avenue — Jinshan City Beach

S19 Expressway — Jinshanwei Exit — Xinwei Highway — Jinshan Avenue — Hangzhou Bay Avenue — Jinshan City Beach

S4 Expressway — Tingwei Exit — Tingwei Highway — Huhang Highway — Jinshan City Beach

By public transportation:

Metro Line 1 to Jinjiang Park Station — Meilong Bus Terminal — Shimei Line — Shihua Subdistrict Office Bus Stop — Jinshan Line 2 — Xincheng Road Hepu Road Bus Stop — walk to Jinshan City Beach

Shanghai South Railway Station — Shangshi Line — Xiangzhou Road Xincheng Road Bus Stop — walk to Jinshan City Beach

Lianhua Road Metro Bus Station — Lianwei Express Line — Dadi Road Weiyi Road Bus Stop — walk to Jinshan City Beach

Recommended route: Take the Jinshan Railway from Shanghai South Railway Station or Xinzhuang Station to Jinshanwei Station. This non‑stop ride takes about 40 minutes and costs 10 yuan per person.