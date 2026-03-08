[Last Call] That Huge Muji Flagship Store is Having a Fire Sale

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On March 4, 2026, the Shanghai people suffered a great loss. The oh-so-love MUJI Flagship store at 755 Huaihai Rd is saying goodbye to all its loyal customers. I wish I were exaggerating, but based on netizens' reactions throughout social media platforms, the iconic Huaihai Rd's store departure is hitting a sentimental nerve of many locals. "再见,在见" (Goodbye, see you next time) is atop the three-story store, a banner where MUJI officially bids its fans a farewell. Opened back in 2015, the store reported that more than 800 people lined up to join its opening. Being the biggest MUJI of Shanghai, it has seen millions of customers enjoying its minimalistic, Japanese-quality goods. I sometimes call MUJI an "IKEA for the Japandi lovers." Throughout these 10 years, the flagship became an integral part of the Huaihai Road image and shopping experience. The public's response to this news was honestly quite surprising to me. I had no idea how much Chinese people adore this brand. On the 4th of March, many XHS users expressed their sadness and nostalgia towards the flagship's departure. And the question on everyone's mind was, why?



Credit: Brandon McGhee



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Well, according to Liu Jingwen, senior executive of the firm, it is a "normal operational adjustment", and they plan to open up 40 new stores nationwide, continuing their Chinese expansion. Moreover, he claims that they plan to open a new flagship store in the Xujiahui area soon. I am no finance major, but do businesses tend to close down their biggest and most iconic location as a normal operational adjustment? I do not know. But the tough economic situation that is happening worldwide, people do not want to spend their money, which has probably something to do with that as well, but who knows. But enough with the boring financial stuff. Let us see how the closure of an ever-loved location, adored by many families and friends, can benefit you and me directly: their closing sale will last until March 31. Discounts range from 20% to 30%, nothing extraordinary, I must admit, MUJI prices are not too high to begin with, especially considering the quality of goods. I wouldn't call myself a MUJI stan, but I do come and shop semi-regularly there, so I've decided to make a little shopping guide for you. March 4th, I went straight to the store to check out the most recent collection of goodies. I'm going to guide you through the 3 floors of the soon-to-be closed store, give you some price ranges and my personal recommendations on what to buy.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

The first floor can be especially overwhelming, as we're navigating through potted plants to skincare to men's underwear. Despite the selection feeling ginormous, I deeply admire MUJI's interior design and vibe setting. Everything feels so clean, so well-organized; the Japanese mindset can truly be felt. On the second floor, you have your office supplies, something MUJI is quite famous for, travel gadgets, and then a whole home goods section. And the last floor is kitchen-focused, with tasty snacks, pre-made sauces, and the MUJI Diner (which I am now discovering).

Third floor homegoods section. Credit: Brandon McGhee







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Now, what have I personally tried and can wholeheartedly recommend:

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MUJI's bathroom supplies and containers are great. Cheaper than IKEA(!), with good quality. I love their towels and shower loofas. My other favs and constant re-buys are their aroma diffusers and candles. They come in many different scents, designs and are affordable and effective. They also offer a humongous body and skin care product selection, as well as makeup. However, I've personally never tried any of these, but the nice thing is that you can buy a separate refill pack for almost any product, reducing waste (important) and money spent.









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When you first come up on the second floor, you'll see a variety of stationery products, pet snacks and toys, and some travel gadgets. MUJI is a great place to buy pens, pencils, and notebooks. Japan is known for producing them with extra quality in mind. I don't have pets at the moment, but if I had, I'd definitely buy them a chew toy in the shape of MUJI snacks, they are just toooo adorable.

Pens! Credit: Brandon McGhee















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Inflatable packs to protect your precious goods. Clever!



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Here is something I've never seen before: an inflatable travel pouch. I can protect any computer, fragrance bottles, or anything else that can get damaged on the road. And if you're not using it, you can deflate it. How cool is that? Only 68 yuan (for the small size).

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee







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MUJI has a designated home goods and furniture desk, where you can get consultations on interior design, schedule home deliveries, and more. Also, I can attest to the quality of MUJI's bed sheets and pillows – very soft, very chic. The prices for simple bed sheet sets range from about 400 to 800 yuan, which isn't too bad considering you're getting quite a nice quality of cotton.



Credit: Brandon McGhee







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Going up to the third floor, you're greeted by the MUJI Diner. I didn't even know there was such a thing, to be honest. It seems to be an open kitchen concept, where you can actively watch how some of your food is being prepared. The menu is Japanese cuisine-focused, with some extra Western and Chinese dishes sprinkled throughout. The prices are mid-range, ranging from 50 to 80 yuan per dish. And I'm pretty sure they have their own ingredient sourcing, but don't quote me on that. I also saw an Australian sirloin steak there, I'm pretty sure, so who knows. There was also quite a crowd, suggesting that the locals enjoy their offerings. That's where I am about to give you a bunch of recommendations.

Credit: Brandon McGhee





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One of my favorite things to get at MUJI is their tableware. They offer ceramic, wooden, and even porcelain pieces at a very affordable price. And again, that Japanese minimalism just feels so luxurious when you're holding it or serving something in it. The cups and bowls all go for about 50 to 80 yuan apiece; considering the materials, I'd say that's a good deal.



Credit: Brandon McGhee









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My other favorites to get there are the snacks. From matcha-covered strawberries, to chocolate cookies, to ice cream – all of the snacks there are worth a try, with prices being around 18 yuan for almost everything. My personal GOAT is the freeze-dried matcha chocolate-covered strawberries.











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Besides sweets, there are a bunch of savory options, as well as many pre-cooked meals, such as curry and miso soup. Plus, a big variety of teas, coffee, and even wine.

Credit: Brandon McGhee