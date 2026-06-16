Lujiazui Forum to Explore Financial Governance and Cooperation

​A view of Lujiazui, the financial center in Shanghai. [Photo/VCG]

The 2026 Lujiazui Forum will be held in Shanghai from June 17 to 18.

The event will feature eight plenary sessions covering

financial development and cooperation under the Global Governance Initiative,

reform and cooperation in global financial governance,

the development of a well-functioning capital market,

financial cooperation between Shanghai and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,

financial support throughout the lifecycle of technological innovation,

the application of new technologies in financial services,

inclusive finance,

innovation in sustainable finance.

More than 70 Chinese and international guests representing financial regulators, international organizations, financial market operators, and financial institutions will speak at the forum.

Additional sessions will focus on financial rule of law, financial support for technological innovation, and cross-border investment. Major policy announcements and project signings are also expected.

The forum comes as Shanghai continues to expand cross-border financial services and open its financial markets to international investors.

Cross-border financial services expand

Shanghai has continued to broaden the range of financial products and services available to companies engaged in cross-border business.

The corporate foreign exchange hedging ratio has reached 37.8 percent, 7.9 percentage points above the national average. Issuance of nine free trade zone offshore bonds has been completed, totaling 3.2 billion yuan ($473.62 million).

In addition, cross-border financial services have become more efficient. Banks have reduced the average processing time for a single foreign exchange transaction from 120 minutes to 15 minutes. More than 1,600 cross-border renminbi fund pools have been established, further facilitating cross-border capital flows.

Structural monetary policy tools, including cross-border trade refinancing and blockchain-based letter-of-credit refinancing for trade and shipping, have provided more than 10 billion yuan in refinancing support.

Financial markets and institutions open further

Shanghai has continued to expand access to its financial markets and products for international investors.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's connectivity programs for exchange-traded funds has been extended to Hong Kong, Singapore, and Brazil. A broader range of products has also been made available to international investors, including nickel futures and options, TSR 20 options, bonded copper options, and treasury bond futures.

The city has further strengthened its appeal as a hub for foreign-funded financial institutions. More than half of the wholly foreign-owned securities, fund management, and futures companies, along with over 80 percent of its wholly foreign-owned private securities investment fund managers in China, are now based in Shanghai.

In the Lin-gang Special Area, six wholly foreign-owned public fund management companies have begun conducting cross-border data transfers under regulatory guidelines governing the securities and public fund management sectors.