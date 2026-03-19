[City News]

Minhang district to open all roads for autonomous driving testing

by shanghaigov
March 19, 2026
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​Automatic driving. [Image/IC]

Shanghai's Minhang district is planning to open all its roads for autonomous driving testing, the district's transportation authority recently announced, as the district seeks to take a pioneering role in the industry's development.

The district made the announcement at the 2026 Minhang District Investment Promotion Conference held on March 16.

The district has already opened 124 roads for intelligent driving tests, covering a total of 327 kilometers.

In addition to expanding access to test roads, Minhang is strengthening policy support for the autonomous driving industry through financial subsidies and targeted regulatory measures.

The district is home to 226 major automotive-related enterprises, with a total output value of about 70 billion yuan. ($10.16 billion).

Zhou Xiaoqing, director of the Minhang district transportation commission, said a dozen leading companies in the autonomous driving industry, including Hello and Baidu, have approached the district government for cooperation.

The district is also developing a large-scale demonstration scenario centered on the Hongqiao transportation hub, integrating autonomous driving into traffic management and safety systems to pave the way for large-scale commercial deployment in the future.

In addition, Minhang is developing five specialized scenarios to cater to the various needs of companies.

In intelligent logistics, pilot projects such as autonomous delivery vehicles have completed route planning and road surveys, with operations expected to begin soon, exploring scalable solutions for end-to-end autonomous logistics.

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