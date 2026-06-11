Morandi Originals Unveiled at Museum of Art Pudong

​Staff members at the Museum of Art Pudong unpack Courtyard on Via Fondazza, an original work by Giorgio Morandi, on June 9. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Two original works by Italian artist Giorgio Morandi, Courtyard on Via Fondazza and Still Life, were unpacked and unveiled at the Museum of Art Pudong on June 9, offering a preview of the upcoming exhibition Giorgio Morandi. Solo, which opens to the public on June 17.

Presented in collaboration with Museo Morandi in Bologna, the exhibition brings together more than 200 rare works from over 30 museums, galleries, and private collectors worldwide. It features more than 140 original works by Morandi, with over 120 pieces being shown in China for the first time.

Li Minkun, chairman of MAP, said the exhibition is believed to be the largest Giorgio Morandi retrospective held anywhere in the world this century, offering visitors a rare opportunity to see such an extensive and comprehensive selection in a single venue.

As the museum approaches its fifth anniversary on July 8, it has also unveiled a range of exhibition-themed merchandise, including mini bottle blind boxes, plush charms, floral fridge magnets, and postcards, along with its new original mascot characters, Pupu Lu and Meimei Lu.

​A poster for the exhibition Jean Nouvel: Without the Artist, Architecture Disappears. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

In addition, another major summer exhibition, Jean Nouvel: Without the Artist, Architecture Disappears, will run from June 27 to Aug 31. The exhibition pays tribute to the 2008 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner and the architect behind the museum's design.

Featuring more than 400 architectural projects and over 100 design works, the exhibition will present films, models, archival materials, and a reconstructed studio, offering a panoramic view of Nouvel's career spanning more than five decades.