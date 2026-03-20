National Curling Championships to be held in Shanghai for first time

​A curling player trains at the Putuo Ice Sports Center. [Photo/Shanghai Administration of Sports]

The 2025–2026 National Curling Championships are set to be held at Shanghai's Putuo Ice Sports Center from March 22 to April 3. It marks the first time the city will host China's highest-level curling competition.

This year's championships feature 21 delegations and 75 top teams from across the country, with a record 250-plus athletes competing in three disciplines: men's team, women's team, and mixed doubles.

Organizers have converted the 1,800-square-meter short track speed skating rink into five professional curling sheets that meet World Curling Federation standards, completing the transformation within a core construction window of about 10 days.

The ice-making team must maintain the venue temperature at around minus 8 C and the humidity at about 35 percent, making continual adjustments based on athletes' feedback.