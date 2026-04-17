NEV Exports Through Shanghai's Ports Surge in Q1

​Vehicles line up for export at a terminal in Shanghai's Waigaoqiao port area. [Photo/IC]

Automobile exports through Shanghai's ports got off to a strong start in the first quarter, with shipments reaching nearly 600,000 units, more than 60 percent of which were new energy vehicles.

At Waigaoqiao port area, customs oversaw exports of 386,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up 15.9 percent year-on-year, with NEVs accounting for 68.5 percent. At Nangang Terminal, 207,000 vehicles were exported, up 111 percent, including 138,000 NEVs, which surged 176 percent.

As Shanghai's role as an automobile export hub continues to grow, its vehicle shipping network serving the Yangtze River Delta and the broader Yangtze River basin is expanding.

Vessels from across the region converged at Waigaoqiao for transshipment and consolidation, with vehicles then shipped overseas.

Tao Wei, a manager at TSGSH International Transport, said the company handles about 27,000 vehicle exports each month to overseas markets including South Africa, China's largest trading partner in Africa.

Customs authorities have introduced a series of facilitation measures to support auto exports.

At Waigaoqiao, green channels have been set up for vehicle export, with dedicated staff to coordinate terminals and enterprises and round-the-clock clearance services. Paperless processing, advance declaration and release upon arrival have been implemented to streamline customs clearance for vehicles.

At Yangshan Customs in Lin-gang Special Area, authorities have enhanced smart supervision to optimize gate clearance procedures.

Yu Tianle, operations director of the Lingang branch of Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal, said auto exports through Nangang Terminal are expected to exceed 600,000 vehicles in 2026, setting a new record.