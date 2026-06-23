New Animation Space Opens in Shanghai

​A view of the new Shanghai Animation Space. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

The new Shanghai Animation Space, formerly the Shanghai Animation Film Studio, began trial operations on June 29.

Widely regarded as the cradle of Chinese animation, SAFS was established on the site in 1957. It went on to produce classics such as The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven, Nezha Conquers the Dragon King, and Where Is Mama?, helping to shape the world-renowned Chinese School of Animation.

Located at No 618 Wanhangdu Road in Shanghai's Jing'an district, the venue features an exhibition that chronicles SAFS's history, showcases contemporary artistic reinterpretations of iconic animated characters, and offers an immersive XR experience based on The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven.

​A Monkey King installation is displayed at the new Shanghai Animation Space. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

According to Wang Jun, chairperson of the Shanghai Film Group, the Shanghai Animation Space will focus on original content creation, digital technology, IP operations, and talent development, with the goal of building a comprehensive animation industry ecosystem.