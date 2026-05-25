Passengers of Shanghai-Buenos Aires Flight Get Free Museum Admission

​Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers on board the world's longest one-way flight will be eligible for free admission to 11 museums in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, according to Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines.

The benefits came after a memorandum of understanding was signed between China Eastern Air Holding Co and the city of Buenos Aires on Friday. Under the MoU, the two sides aim to further deepen cultural, tourism, and trade exchanges among China, Argentina, and New Zealand.

China Eastern Airlines officially launched the world's longest one-way flight, linking China's economic hub Shanghai and Buenos Aires, with a stop in Auckland, New Zealand on Dec 4, 2025.

Thanks to the new collaboration, all passengers traveling to Buenos Aires on China Eastern flights will be able to visit 11 major museums in the city free of charge.

The museums feature a diverse range of themes, including art, folklore, and family-oriented activities, catering to the varied needs of visitors traveling for business, family vacations, or leisurely sightseeing.

The 20,000-kilometer route linking the eastern and western hemispheres shortens the journey time between the two cities to about 25 hours.

As antipodes, Shanghai and Buenos Aires are situated at opposite ends of the Earth. The route is the world's first commercial flight connecting two antipodal cities and the longest one-way flight globally.