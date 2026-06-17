[Policy Sportlight] New Measures To Speed Goods And Travelers Through Shanghai Ports

This summer, fresh salmon may make its way to Shanghai dinner tables faster. So could the latest electronics from international brands be looking to make their China debut.

And travelers going through Pudong International Airport may soon board their flights by looking at a camera rather than a boarding pass.

These are among the 23 actions outlined by seven Shanghai government departments to boost trade and travel via the city's ports, which are one of the world's busiest cargo gateways.

The initiatives, released jointly by the Shanghai Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Customs, as well as five other departments, range from AI-powered cargo inspection to sustainable aviation fuel storage at Pudong Airport.

Shanghai handles nearly one-fifth of China's foreign trade in value. The Yangshan and Waigaoqiao port complexes are among the world's largest container terminals.

Among the most immediate practical changes, importers of fresh seafood on an approved whitelist will be able to sell their items as soon as customs agents collect a sample, rather than having to wait days for lab results.

Another pilot initiative for worldwide consumer brands will expedite customs clearance for newly launched imported goods ranging from clothes and toys to kitchen appliances and electronics.