Pudong airport handles over 3m intl passenger trips in 2026

​Travelers line up for immigration inspection at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai's Pudong International Airport has recorded over 3 million international passenger trips so far this year, marking a 24 percent increase year-on-year and reaching this milestone 17 days earlier than last year.

Tourism accounted for 60 percent of these trips, while business travel made up nearly 20 percent. The remainder of the visitors came for purposes such as cultural exchanges, study, or family visits.

The top five origin countries were South Korea, Japan, Russia, Thailand, and the United States, with East Asian, Southeast Asian, and Western travelers forming the majority.

Visa-free policies have been a key driver in attracting visitors, with over 60 percent of foreign nationals entering through visa-free entry or visa-free transit policies.

China's unilateral visa-free entry policy now covers 50 nations, and the 240-hour visa-free transit policy covers 55 countries.

Major international events in the first quarter, including the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE), drew a new wave of international visitors.

To manage the growing passenger flow, Shanghai Airport Immigration Inspection Station has implemented measures to streamline immigration procedures, including categorized inspections for foreigners and online arrival card filling. This year, more than 1.1 million passengers have transited through the airport under the 24-hour transit policy without undergoing formal immigration inspection procedures.

Volunteers at the airport provide policy consultation and emergency assistance in 13 languages. The border inspection authority also offers assistance and guidance for passengers with special needs to ensure an optimized inspection process for all passengers.