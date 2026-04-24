Pudong Airport Upgrades International Traveler Services

​A traveler scans a QR code at the self-service information point at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Shanghai Airport Group]

Shanghai Pudong International Airport recorded more than 25,000 inbound foreign travelers on April 20, marking a historic high. As international passenger traffic continues to rise, the airport is upgrading its services to streamline arrival and onward travel for international visitors.

Arrival information before border control

Before reaching immigration, travelers can use a self-service information point in the arrival corridor.

It offers guidance on:

Arrival procedures

Transfer procedures

Terminal facilities

Connecting to airport Wi-Fi

QR codes are also available for more detailed information, including:

How to fill out the arrival card

Departure tax refund guidance

SIM cards, Wi-Fi rental, and currency exchange

In the baggage claim area for international arrivals and arrivals from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, the airport has set up an integrated service zone for common traveler needs.

Available services include:

SIM card purchase

Portable Wi-Fi rental

Foreign currency exchange

This allows travelers to get connected or exchange money while waiting for their luggage.

One-stop services in the arrivals hall

​Travelers seek assistance at the International Services Shanghai one-stop service center at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Shanghai Airport Group]

In the public arrivals area, inbound travelers can use the International Services Shanghai one-stop service center, which provides a range of practical services.

Main services include:

Payment support

Tourism information

Mobile communication services

Transportation-related help

At the center, travelers can use a passport or any other valid form of ID to apply for a 7-day, 15-day, or 30-day short-term China Telecom SIM card.

They can also purchase or top up a "Shanghai Pass" card, which can be used for public transportation, cultural and tourist venues, shopping, and other everyday expenses in Shanghai.

Free airport Wi-Fi without a local phone number

For travelers who do not yet have a Chinese SIM card, Pudong airport offers a simpler way to access free Wi-Fi.

On the Wi-Fi login page, passengers can scan the photo page of their passport to complete verification and connect to Wi-Fi.

English guide for first-time travelers

For first-time international travelers using the airport, Pudong has prepared an English-language guide with practical instructions. It covers transfer and departure procedures, pick-up and drop-off tips, and how to book airport services.

This guide is especially useful for first-time visitors and transit passengers.

Free showers and rest areas for long layovers

​Rest pods are available for travelers on the concourse of Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Shanghai Airport Group]

For travelers facing long waits in the terminal, especially during overnight hours or extended transfers, the airport offers:

Free shower rooms

Free rest areas

Rest pods

These services make long layovers more comfortable.

Faster tax refund processing

Pudong airport has also introduced a more efficient departure tax refund service in cooperation with customs and banking partners.

The new process combines self-service machines with on-site staff support to accelerate inspections and refunds. According to the airport, overall tax refund efficiency has improved by around 30 percent.

For travelers planning to shop in Shanghai before leaving China, this could help save time at the airport.