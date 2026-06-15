Putuo District Takes Steps to Boost Nighttime Economy

​A promotional poster highlights soccer-themed Shanghai Tonight activities at Shanghai Global Harbor. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Building on the momentum of the 2026 Shanghai Tonight series, Shanghai's Putuo district is rolling out a package of activities and policy measures aimed at enhancing its nighttime economy and boosting nighttime consumption.

Putuo is developing a "1+X" nighttime economy framework. Centered on Shanghai Global Harbor, the district is connecting the five major commercial areas of Changshou, Changfeng, Zhonghuan, Taopu, and Zhenru, along with several distinctive destinations, to create a vibrant nighttime consumption landscape.

At Shanghai Global Harbor, Putuo is organizing activities across four areas: nighttime dining, sports viewing, night tours, and entertainment. Visitors can watch public screenings of Jiangsu Football City League and World Cup matches, as well as enjoy an outdoor music festival, themed markets, horse-drawn carriage parades, nighttime concerts, trendy pop-ups, and exhibitions dedicated to anime, comics, and games.

Hong Shou Fang, a cultural and commercial complex, will launch a series of food-themed events, including a market showcasing Chaoshan cuisine from Guangdong province and a potato-themed market, offering residents and visitors a diverse range of culinary experiences.

At the same time, Putuo will continue to provide subsidies for new vehicle purchases while encouraging automakers to hold static displays, trunk bazaars, test-drive experiences, and other themed activities.

The district will also issue consumption vouchers for retail, dining, supermarket, and convenience-store purchases, further stimulating nighttime spending.