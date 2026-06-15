[City News]

Putuo District Takes Steps to Boost Nighttime Economy

by shanghaigov
June 15, 2026
Share Article:
图片2.png

​A promotional poster highlights soccer-themed Shanghai Tonight activities at Shanghai Global Harbor. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Building on the momentum of the 2026 Shanghai Tonight series, Shanghai's Putuo district is rolling out a package of activities and policy measures aimed at enhancing its nighttime economy and boosting nighttime consumption.

Putuo is developing a "1+X" nighttime economy framework. Centered on Shanghai Global Harbor, the district is connecting the five major commercial areas of Changshou, Changfeng, Zhonghuan, Taopu, and Zhenru, along with several distinctive destinations, to create a vibrant nighttime consumption landscape.

At Shanghai Global Harbor, Putuo is organizing activities across four areas: nighttime dining, sports viewing, night tours, and entertainment. Visitors can watch public screenings of Jiangsu Football City League and World Cup matches, as well as enjoy an outdoor music festival, themed markets, horse-drawn carriage parades, nighttime concerts, trendy pop-ups, and exhibitions dedicated to anime, comics, and games.

Hong Shou Fang, a cultural and commercial complex, will launch a series of food-themed events, including a market showcasing Chaoshan cuisine from Guangdong province and a potato-themed market, offering residents and visitors a diverse range of culinary experiences.

At the same time, Putuo will continue to provide subsidies for new vehicle purchases while encouraging automakers to hold static displays, trunk bazaars, test-drive experiences, and other themed activities.

The district will also issue consumption vouchers for retail, dining, supermarket, and convenience-store purchases, further stimulating nighttime spending.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

At the Shanghai Film Festival, AI Gets Its Mainstream Break
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
At the Shanghai Film Festival, AI Gets Its Mainstream Break
@ sixthtoneLineJun 17, 2026
Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization
[City News]
Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization
Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization
Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
[City News]
Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic
[City News]
[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic
[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic

Popular Reads

'Atlantic Rhapsody' Wins Top Prize as SIFF 2026 Golden Goblet Awards Announced
1

'Atlantic Rhapsody' Wins Top Prize as SIFF 2026 Golden Goblet Awards Announced

China Stock Markets Rally on Tech Shares, Prospects for Middle East Peace
2

China Stock Markets Rally on Tech Shares, Prospects for Middle East Peace

Dragon Boat Festival Events Bring TCM Closer to Global Visitors
3

Dragon Boat Festival Events Bring TCM Closer to Global Visitors

Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons
4

Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons