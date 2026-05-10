2026 Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta Returns To Baoshan Waterfront

The sixth Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta concluded at the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort in the Wusongkou area of Baoshan District on Sunday.

Twenty teams from China and abroad competed in J80 sailboats. More than 100 professional and amateur sailors participated in the races.

The competition aims to promote sailing sports and help build Shanghai into a global sports city, said Deng Xiaodong, director of Baoshan.

"It creates a bridge between the cruise economy and local tourism," he added.