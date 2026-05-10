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2026 Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta Returns To Baoshan Waterfront

by Yang Jian
May 10, 2026
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2026 Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta Returns To Baoshan Waterfront
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: The sixth Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta is held at the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort.

The sixth Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta concluded at the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort in the Wusongkou area of Baoshan District on Sunday.

Twenty teams from China and abroad competed in J80 sailboats. More than 100 professional and amateur sailors participated in the races.

The competition aims to promote sailing sports and help build Shanghai into a global sports city, said Deng Xiaodong, director of Baoshan.

"It creates a bridge between the cruise economy and local tourism," he added.

2026 Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta Returns To Baoshan Waterfront
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Twenty teams from China and abroad compete in J80 sailboats for the sixth Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta.

The three-day regatta included various shore activities for visitors. Families were able to participate in ship model workshops and rope art sessions. Other events included boxing matches and fashion shows on the waterfront.

The Baoshan government also announced a global investment plan for the Yangtze River Estuary Water Sports Experience Center. The district aims to create a hub for sports, training, and tourism.

2026 Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta Returns To Baoshan Waterfront
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Spectators watch the races from Zero Point Square or Paotaiwan Wetland Park.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Yangtze River#Shanghai
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