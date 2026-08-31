A New Chapter for Shanghai Waterfront: Plazas, Towers, An Island for Youth

Shanghai's riverfront is entering a new phase after years of development focused on opening up the two sides of the waterfront.

The next few years will focus on encouraging people to spend more time along the river.

After the "launch" phase in 2002, a "connection" phase in 2016, and a "transformation" phase in 2019, the fourth phase will focus less on building new space than on stitching functions, neighborhoods and daily life along the water, said Zheng Yinan, deputy director of the Shanghai Urban Planning & Design Research Institute's detailed-planning branch and lead drafter of the city's new Huangpu River special plan.

Some stretches of the Huangpu could even be allowed to look a little wilder, Zheng said, pointing to Seoul's Han River, where planners aim to return roughly 57 of its 82 kilometers of embankment to a natural, sloped state, leaving only piers and bridges untouched.

At Lujiazui, that means opening up ground now blocked by an aging harbor administration building.

Under a redesign concept, the site would become an open-air plaza large enough to hold up to 20,000 people, with the Oriental Pearl TV Tower as its backdrop.

City officials are deliberating on the design.