Catch Shanghai's Cherry Blossoms Before Thunderstorms Roll in Next Week

Shanghai residents have a narrow window this weekend to catch cherry blossoms at their peak before heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep in early next week.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 23 degrees Celsius on Sunday, offering favorable conditions for outdoor plans, especially flower viewing, as mid-season cherry blossoms reach full bloom across the city.

However, the pleasant spell will be short-lived.

A storm system is expected to bring a sharp change starting on Sunday night, marking the first widespread spell of intense downpours and thunderstorms in southern China this year.

Shanghai is forecast to see heavy rain from late Sunday into Monday, accompanied by strong winds and possible lightning, which may affect the new work week commute on Monday morning.

Zhang Jiuzheng, a forecaster at the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory, advised residents to stay alert to the impact of rain on travel, as well as possible low visibility during breaks in precipitation.

Looking ahead to next week and the lead-up to the Qingming Festival holiday, or the tomb-sweeping day, on April 4-6, the city is expected to see alternating spells of sun and rain, with daytime temperatures fluctuating between 17 and 21 degrees Celsius and lows holding steady from 10 to 13 degrees.