City Issues First Heat Alert as Mercury Rises

The Shanghai Meteorological Observatory issued the city's first heat alert or yellow warning on Monday, forecasting high temperatures in the coming days. Most of the city is predicted to experience temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

The observatory also stated that rain in the city has weakened, though there will be scattered showers in some areas. Nights will remain cloudy. Humidity levels will stay around 50 percent throughout the week.

According to weather patterns, Shanghai, on average, experiences similar temperatures from June 26, making this year's heatwave a much later occurrence.

On Tuesday, as the warm air moves to the north, the subtropical high created will result in drier, sunnier conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 34 to 35 degrees.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Shanghai will remain cloudy for the most part, with short showers scattered across the city. Temperatures are expected to fall when showers accompanied by strong easterly winds are expected to hit Shanghai from Friday.

On its present course, Super Typhoon Bavi is forecast to bring strong winds across the entire South China Sea region, including Shanghai, towards the end of the week.

With the mercury rising, citizens are reminded to be hydrated and stay indoors to reduce the chances of getting a heatstroke or catching any illnesses amid erratic changes in the weather.