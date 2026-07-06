Join the Family Fun as Shanghai Summer Kicks Off

The Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, a three-month push to boost tourism and spending during the peak travel period, kicked off over the weekend.

Held under the theme "Shanghai Summer, Join the Family Fun," it features six themed sections covering sports, urban exploration, museums, music, entertainment and leisure.

A total of 11 benchmark events, including the Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) Shanghai, the Shanghai International Light Festival, Shanghai Museum's flagship exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" and the 17th Music in the Summer Air festival, will be rolled out in the coming months.

Shanghai will continue to optimize consumption scenarios and has been encouraging new retail formats that combine shopping with leisure activities, entertainment and exhibitions.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said at the launch ceremony that the city is committed to becoming a world-class consumption destination with new service models and retail formats.

Yuan Xiaoming, China's assistant minister of commerce, said the Shanghai Summer campaign is expected to serve as a benchmark and offer exemplary ideas to offer a combined shopping experience and showcase its open and inclusive spirit.

China UnionPay is offering inbound visitors a one-stop digital service experience through the Nihao China app as well as an upgraded "Shanghai Summer" themed card.



In addition, the "Shanghai Pass + Easy Go" travel package and an NFC-enabled overseas digital card have been unveiled for inbound visitors.

Nicolas Willemot, global head of consulting firm Bain's Consumer Products practice, spoke highly of Shanghai's speed of innovation and the combination of rich heritage and new retail formats.

"Shanghai's uniqueness lies in the level of innovation and speed that goes with the integration of online and offline retail channels, and it's fantastic to see in the way that some of the heritage gets amplified," he noted.