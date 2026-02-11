Expect to See 'Second-Generation' Pandas During Spring Festival Holiday
Shanghai's first "second-generation" giant pandas, cubs born to a mother who was herself born in the city, will go on public display at Shanghai Wild Animal Park from February 15.
The cubs, born on August 22 last year, are the park's second set of giant panda pigeon pairs in its 30-year history.
The mother, Qian Jin, was born at the park in 2017 and has since become one of its most popular residents. The female cub, Qian Ran, is the older sibling. Her brother, Qian Yi, was born later. Their names were chosen through a public vote.
Now nearly six months old, the cubs each weigh more than 10 kilograms, with excellent growth indicators and strong physiques.
They are able to climb and run independently, and have even learned to drink milk from bowls. They were seen climbing nimbly on slides, playing on perches, snuggling close to each other. and chasing and rolling around on Tuesday.
Park officials said crowd-control measures will be in place during the Spring Festival holiday.
Because of limited space in the panda house, visitors will enter on a timed rotation system.
The park will also offer themed activities, including stamp collecting and limited-edition postcards.
If you go:
Opening hours: 9am-5pm
Admission: 165 yuan (US$24) per adult
Tel: 5803-6000
Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area
上海市浦东新区南六公路178号
Editor: Shi Jingyun