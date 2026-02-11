Expect to See 'Second-Generation' Pandas During Spring Festival Holiday

Shanghai's first "second-generation" giant pandas, cubs born to a mother who was herself born in the city, will go on public display at Shanghai Wild Animal Park from February 15.

The cubs, born on August 22 last year, are the park's second set of giant panda pigeon pairs in its 30-year history.

The mother, Qian Jin, was born at the park in 2017 and has since become one of its most popular residents. The female cub, Qian Ran, is the older sibling. Her brother, Qian Yi, was born later. Their names were chosen through a public vote.