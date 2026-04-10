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No RMB on Hand for Metro Ride? Shanghai Adds Forex Counters at 2 Airport Link Line Stations

by Zhu Qing
April 10, 2026
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No RMB on Hand for Metro Ride? Shanghai Adds Forex Counters at 2 Airport Link Line Stations
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A currency exchange counter is seen near Metro ticket machines at Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station on Shanghai's Airport Link Line.

International travelers arriving in Shanghai can now exchange money closer to Metro ticketing areas before heading into the city.

Starting from yesterday, Shanghai Metro introduced foreign exchange services at two Airport Link Line stations – Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station and Pudong Airport Terminal 1&2 Station.

While both airports already have currency exchange counters in their arrival and departure halls, travelers heading straight for the Metro after landing often had to make an extra detour to find one.

The new setup brings exchange services closer to ticketing areas, making it easier for passengers who need cash to buy tickets before entering the system.

The operator said it will assess demand and consider expanding the service to other major transport hubs and stations near commercial areas.

Shanghai Metro also supports Tap to Ride across its network. Passengers with compatible bank cards or mobile wallets can tap in and out at fare gates without buying a ticket.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Hongqiao#Pudong#Pudong Airport#Hongqiao Airport#Shanghai Metro#Shanghai
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