Public Input Sought On City Parking Fee Revisions
Shanghai has launched a revised roadside parking fee plan for public consultation, with comments open from June 10 to 19. The proposal was jointly worked out by the city's Development and Reform Commission and other local authorities.
The first 15 minutes will be free at all road car parks in the city, according to the plan. If your stay exceeds 15 minutes, fees will be incurred starting from the moment you park. Additionally, every vehicle can take advantage of this complimentary service twice per day across the city.
This provides drivers the convenience to swiftly grab breakfast or coffee, drop off and pick up their kids at school, or take a restroom break, all without the stress of incurring fines.
Driver billing rules will be clearer and more detailed.
Smart roadside parking lots charge every 15 minutes, while on-site lots charge every 30 minutes.
Staff-run lots charged an hour for stays within 60 minutes under 2005 rules. Smart lots billed every 30 minutes for parking after one hour and 15-minute segments for the first hour.
The new scheme will reclassify roadside parking areas into four categories instead of three and update pricing to match the city's growth. A tiered rate will apply to cars parked for more than two hours in busy downtown categories I and II, discouraging long stays. Overnight parking costs per hour with a daily cap.
Monthly parking permits at steady rates will remain for older residential areas with limited parking. Temporary lots for large events will charge a flat rate based on the local two-hour parking standard.
Car ownership in the city has skyrocketed from 610,000 in 2005 to 6.21 million in 2025, prompting the major changes. The government restructured parking zones and fees to fit today's urban landscape after the sharp increase worsened traffic jams and parking shortages.
The public can submit written comments with reasons by June 19, 2026. Individuals must include their name and contact info; organizations must include their full name, seal, and contact info.
Submission options:
Mail (China Post): Room 926, No. 200 Renmin Avenue, Huangpu District, Shanghai, 200003
(上海市黄浦区人民大道200号926室 邮政编码:200003)
Email: fgwjtc@fgw.shanghai.gov.cn
Editor: Yang Meiping