Public Input Sought On City Parking Fee Revisions

Shanghai has launched a revised roadside parking fee plan for public consultation, with comments open from June 10 to 19. The proposal was jointly worked out by the city's Development and Reform Commission and other local authorities.

The first 15 minutes will be free at all road car parks in the city, according to the plan. If your stay exceeds 15 minutes, fees will be incurred starting from the moment you park. Additionally, every vehicle can take advantage of this complimentary service twice per day across the city.

This provides drivers the convenience to swiftly grab breakfast or coffee, drop off and pick up their kids at school, or take a restroom break, all without the stress of incurring fines.