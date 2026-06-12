Suzhou Rolls Out One-Stop Check-In for Flights Departing from Shanghai

The Suzhou City Terminal launched a new intermodal transit service with China Southern Airlines on Thursday, allowing passengers from Suzhou and neighboring areas to complete check-in procedures before traveling to Shanghai airports.

The service cuts transit times by offering a one-stop check-in, single security inspection, and direct baggage tracking.

Passengers can check in at the terminal in Suzhou Industrial Park. Staff will transport luggage directly to the final destination after one security check.

Travelers only need to pass through personal security screening after arriving at Shanghai airports.

The airline plans to further optimize service procedures to provide more efficient travel options for passengers in the Yangtze River Delta region, the Guangzhou-headquartered carrier said.

The service covers direct and connecting flights operated by China Southern Airlines departing from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport after 8am and from Shanghai Pudong International Airport after 9am.

Passengers can check in between 5am and 8pm within 24 hours of their flight departure. No reservation is required for check-in, but passengers must bring valid travel documents.

Passengers who need to book a free airport shuttle bus must make a reservation (Tel:4008069321) one day in advance.