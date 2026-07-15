[Quick News] China Eastern Offers Free Wi-Fi on all Wide-Body Flights

China Eastern Airlines began offering free Wi-Fi on all its wide-body aircraft from July 3. The move makes it the first Chinese airline to drop Wi-Fi fees across its entire wide-body fleet.

The free service covers every route flown by wide-body jets from China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. That includes flights to the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia, the airline said. Route length and flight region no longer matter.

Passengers in premium economy and economy class get a standard Wi-Fi package at no cost. Business and first class passengers get a faster package for free. All passengers can pay to upgrade to the fastest tier.

What the free Wi-Fi can actually do

The standard package covers basic tasks. Passengers can send text messages and photos on WeChat, browse websites, check stock prices and send emails.

It does not support video streaming, video calls or large file downloads. Passengers who want those features must pay for an upgrade to the fastest tier, which also supports online gaming.

Passenger experiences with the free standard package have been mixed. Some travelers said the connection was fast enough to upload full-size photos and handle messages without any trouble. Others said they could not connect at all, or that the signal was too weak to send even a text message.