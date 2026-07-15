[Quick News] China Eastern Offers Free Wi-Fi on all Wide-Body Flights
China Eastern Airlines began offering free Wi-Fi on all its wide-body aircraft from July 3. The move makes it the first Chinese airline to drop Wi-Fi fees across its entire wide-body fleet.
The free service covers every route flown by wide-body jets from China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. That includes flights to the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia, the airline said. Route length and flight region no longer matter.
Passengers in premium economy and economy class get a standard Wi-Fi package at no cost. Business and first class passengers get a faster package for free. All passengers can pay to upgrade to the fastest tier.
What the free Wi-Fi can actually do
The standard package covers basic tasks. Passengers can send text messages and photos on WeChat, browse websites, check stock prices and send emails.
It does not support video streaming, video calls or large file downloads. Passengers who want those features must pay for an upgrade to the fastest tier, which also supports online gaming.
Passenger experiences with the free standard package have been mixed. Some travelers said the connection was fast enough to upload full-size photos and handle messages without any trouble. Others said they could not connect at all, or that the signal was too weak to send even a text message.
Experts said the gap comes down to technology and timing. China Eastern's Wi-Fi runs through APSTAR-6D, a high-throughput satellite fixed in orbit about 36,000 kilometers above Earth. That distance creates a delay of more than 600 milliseconds, and the satellite's limited transponder capacity caps how much data can move at once.
Connection speeds can also drop when many passengers are online at the same time, or on flights over polar regions, experts said.
Setting up the connection is simple. Passengers switch their phones to airplane mode, then connect to the "CEAIR-WIFI" network. A log-in page opens automatically, with no need to type a web address.
More than 113 of China Eastern's wide-body aircraft now have Wi-Fi service installed, the Shanghai-based airline said.
China Eastern first rolled out free Wi-Fi on select routes last year. It later expanded the service in stages: first to domestic wide-body flights, then to routes linking mainland China with nearby countries, Australia and New Zealand.
Rival Chinese carriers still charge for most Wi-Fi access. Air China offers free Wi-Fi only on its A350 aircraft. China Southern Airlines charges economy-class passengers for Wi-Fi or lets them pay with frequent-flyer miles.
Industry analysts expect competitors to follow suit. China Eastern is also adding new international routes this summer, including direct flights from Shanghai to Tbilisi, Georgia, and Dublin, Ireland.
The airline said it will keep expanding its onboard digital services. These include route-specific meal options and an in-flight consultation service that connects passengers with doctors during flights.
Editor: Xu Qing