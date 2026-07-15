Shanghai Enters the Hottest 40 Days of the Year

Shanghai has now entered the hottest period of the year, referred to in traditional Chinese culture as futian 伏天. This year's stretch will last 40 days, 10 more than last year.

Today's weather

Expect sun and clouds through Thursday, with a chance of afternoon or evening showers. Morning lows will range from 28 to 31 degrees Celsius. Afternoon highs could reach 39 to 40 degrees.

Winds will blow gently from the south to southwest, a bit stronger near the river and coast. Humidity will swing widely, from 45 percent to 85 percent.

Try to stay indoors during the hottest hours. If you head out, carry an umbrella that works for both sun and rain.

What comes next

Thursday and Friday will stay hot, with highs of around 36 to 37 degrees and more scattered thunderstorms.

Rain moves in on Saturday, and the high should drop to around 34 degrees. But nights will stay warm, with lows still near 28 to 29 degrees, so the heat won't fully let up.