[Quick News] June 5: The Race for SIFF 2026 Tickets Begins
Get ready, cinephiles! Tickets for the 2026 Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) go on sale from June 5.
This year's festival runs from June 12-21, with screenings extending through June 28. A "special encore program" will showcase Golden Goblet Award winners and fan favorites during the week after the festival's official close.
Tickets will be available both online and offline:
Online sales start at 12pm on June 5 via the official Damai app. You can also grab tickets on the Taopiaopiao app or through the Taopiaopiao mini program on Alipay, Taobao, and WeChat. Moviegoers outside Shanghai can still join the fun – just set your location to Shanghai on Damai or Taopiaopiao.
Offline ticket sales will begin at 2pm on June 5 at participating cinemas across the city.
For the full lineup and screening schedule, visit the festival's official website.
Don't miss your chance to be part of Shanghai's biggest cinematic celebration of the year!
Screening schedules and ticketing information for the extended screening program will be announced at a later date.
All screenings at this year's festival require a valid physical ticket for admission.
Audiences must collect them at the cinema where the selected film is being screened, using dedicated SIFF ticket machines.
The 28th SIFF will feature over 420 films from around the world in over 1,500 screenings grouped into a variety of themed sections.
The main competition sections of the Golden Goblet Awards will feature 41 world premieres across its five categories, representing 83.67 percent of all competing films, an increase of 6.12 percentage points from 2025.
The highlights include retrospective shows honoring filmmaker Billy Wilder and screen icon Marilyn Monroe, as well as a special retrospective celebrating British director Ken Loach's 90th birthday.
The "Special Tribute" segment will feature representative works from veteran Chinese filmmakers Sang Hu, Huang Zuolin, and Shen Yaoting.
The festival will also highlight advances in film technology, with classic science-fiction works by Steven Spielberg, the sci-fi animation trilogy of French animation pioneer René Laloux, acclaimed new science-fiction films, and a selection of works that incorporate artificial intelligence into the filmmaking process.
A total of 52 cinemas will join the festival, including 47 venues in Shanghai and five cinemas across five cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.
The 47 cinemas in Shanghai
Jing'an District
1. Majestic Theatre 上海美琪大戏院
66 Jiangning Rd 江宁路66号
2. FANCL Arts Center 上海艺海剧院
466 Jiangning Rd 江宁路466号
3. JUCE Shanghai Centre Theatre 久事·上海商城剧院
4/F, 1376 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1376号4楼
4. Hubei Cinema 上海市沪北电影院
500 Luochuan Rd E. 洛川东路500号
5. Premiere Cinema (Jing An Kerry Center) 上海百美汇影城(静安嘉里中心店)
N4-01, Jing An Kerry Center, 1551 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1551号嘉里中心N4-01
6. HOYTS Cinema 寰映影城(大融城店)
Bldg 1, No. 10, Lane 1111 Hutai Rd 沪太路1111弄10号1号楼三楼
7. Baiying Cinker Pictures 佰映三克映画
60B, LG1, MOHO Mall, 699 Jiangning Rd 江宁路699号MOHO Mall地下1层608
Huangpu District
1. The Grand Theatre 上海大光明电影院
216 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路216号
2. Lyceum Theatre 兰心大戏院
57 Maoming Rd S. 茂名南路57号
3. Peace Cinema 和平影都
290 Xizang Rd M. 西藏中路290号
4. UME International Cineplex UME影城(上海新天地店)
5/F, Xintiandi Style I, No. 6, Lane 123 Xingye Rd 兴业路123弄6号新天地时尚1座5楼
5. Huangpu Theatre 黄浦剧场
780 Beijing Rd W. 北京西路780号
6. Cathay Theatre 国泰电影院
870 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路870号
7. Shanghai Science and Technology Cinema 上海科技影城
59 Nanchang Rd 南昌路59号
8. Magnolia Theatre 白玉兰剧场
308 Chongqing Rd S. 重庆南路308号
9.Bona Cinemas 博悦汇影城(BFC外滩金融中心店)
B1, Northern block, The Bund Finance Center, Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路BFC金融中心北区B1层
Xuhui District
1. Tianshan Cinema-Wanping Theatre 天山电影院-宛平剧院影城
859 Zhongshan Rd S2 中山南二路859号
2. SFC Cinema World SFC 动漫主题影院 (美罗城店)
5/F, Metro City, 1111 Zhaojiabang Rd 肇嘉浜路1111号美罗城5楼
3. DuoYunXuan Dolby Atmos Cinema 朵云轩杜比全景声影城
5/F, 1188 Tianyaoqiao Rd 天钥桥路1188号5楼
4. Palace Cinema (iapm mall) 上海百丽宫影城 (环贸iapm店)
L6-601, 999 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路999号L6-601
5. SFC Shangying Cinema (YongHua) SFC上影影城 (港汇永华IMAX激光店)
6/F, Grand Gateway 66, 1 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1号港汇恒隆广场6层
6. CMG Convergent Media Cinema CMG融媒影城
1-4/F, 19 Longwen Rd 龙文路19号1-4层
Changning District
1. Shanghai Film Art Center 上海影城SHO
160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号
2. Tianshan Cinema-Hongqiao Art Center Flagship Store 天山电影院-虹桥艺术中心旗舰店
888 Tianshan Rd 天山路888号
3. PALACE CINEMA (Raffles City Changning) 上海百丽宫影城(长宁来福士店)
Rm 701-703, 7/F, Raffles City Changning, 1123 Changning Rd 长宁路1123号701-703
Putuo District
1.Caoyang Cinema 曹杨影城
2/F, 125 Lanxi Rd 兰溪路125号2楼
Hongkou District
1.CGV Cinemas (Shanghai Magnolia Plaza IMAX Branch) CGV影城 (白玉兰广场IMAX店)
No. 11, 3/F, Retail Podium, Sinar Mas Plaza, 588 Dongchangzhi Rd 东长治路588号上海白玉兰广场商业裙房3层11号铺位
2. HOYTS Cinema (Sun Palace) 寰映影城(太阳宫店)
L4-C-1, Ruihong Xintiandi Sun Palace, 181 Ruihong Rd 瑞虹路181号瑞虹天地太阳宫L4-C-1
Yangpu District
1. Shanghai Wanda Cinema Wujiaochang 万达影城 (五角场万达广场IMAX店)
3/F, Wanda Plaza, 58 Guobin Rd 国宾路58号五角场万达商业广场3层
2. SFC Shangying Cinema (Guohua) SFC上影影城(国华广场店)
Rm 415, Block B, 99 Sanmen Rd 三门路99号B区415室
3.Hudong Workers' Palace of Culture - Donggong Cinema 沪东工人文化宫东宫影剧院
1500 Pingliang Rd 平凉路1500号
Minhang District
1. Palace Cinema (The MixC Shanghai) 上海百丽宫影城(万象城店)
L501, 1599 Wuzhong Rd 吴中路1599号L501商铺
2. Century Youyi Cinema 世纪友谊影城(LUXE南方商城店)
9/F, Bailian Nanfang Shopping Center Phase 2, 7250 Humin Rd 沪闵路7250号百联南方购物中心二期9楼
Baoshan District
1.星轶STARX影剧院 (上海宝山日月光店)
Rm 202, Block K, 2/F, Sun Moon Light Center, 1933 Hutai Rd 沪太路1933号宝山日月光中心2层K区202
Pudong New Area
1. Palace Cinema (L+MALL) 上海百丽宫影城(陆家嘴中心店)
L1001, 10/F, L+ Mall, 889 Pudong Rd S. 浦东南路889号陆家嘴中心商场10楼L1001单元
2. MOViE MOViE (TAIKOO LI Qiantan) MOViE MOViE影城(前滩太古里店)
3/F, Stone Zone, TAIKOO LI Qiantan, 500 Dongyu Rd 东育路500弄前滩太古里石区3楼
3. SFC Shangying Cinema (Century Link Tower) SFC永华影荟
Rm 022, 5/F and Rm 001, 6/F, Century Link Tower, 1192 Century Ave 世纪大道1192号世纪汇广场5层022、6层001号商铺
4. SFC Shangying Cinema (Dingxiang) SFC上影影城(丁香路LUXE店)
858 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路858号
5. Shanghai Yaohan SFC Bailian & IMAX SFC上影百联影城(八佰伴IMAX店)
Rm 1001, 10/F, Yaohan, 501 Zhangyang Rd 张杨路501号10楼1001室
6. Lingang Performing Arts Center 临港演艺中心
200 Dingke Rd 临港新片区顶科路200号
7. The Dome Theater at Shanghai Science and Technology Museum 上海科技馆巨幕影院
B1, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, 2000 Century Ave 世纪大道2000号B1层
Jinshan District
1.Shanghai Jinshan Wanda Cinema 万达影城(金山万达广场店)
4/F, Wanda Plaza, 1188 Longhao Rd 龙皓路1188号万达广场4楼
Jiading District
1. Jiading Cinema 嘉定影剧院
149 Chengzhong Rd 城中路149号
Songjiang District
1.CGV Cinema (Songjiang Incity) CGV影城(松江印象城杜比ULTRA 4DX店)
4/F, Songjiang Incity, Lane 1788, Guangfulin Rd 广富林路1788弄印象城4层
Qingpu District
1.CGV影城(青浦天空万科广场IMAX店)
Fengxian District
1.Nine Threes Future Art Center 九棵树电影院
No.1, Lane 199, Shuhuan Rd 树桓路199弄1号
Chongming District
1. Shanghai Chongming Wanda Cinema 万达影城(崇明万达广场店)
Rm 3F-A, 8388 Chongming Avenue, Chengqiao Town 城桥镇崇明大道8388号3F-A室
Editor: Shi Jingyun