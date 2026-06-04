[Quick News] June 5: The Race for SIFF 2026 Tickets Begins

Get ready, cinephiles! Tickets for the 2026 Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) go on sale from June 5.

This year's festival runs from June 12-21, with screenings extending through June 28. A "special encore program" will showcase Golden Goblet Award winners and fan favorites during the week after the festival's official close.

Tickets will be available both online and offline:

Online sales start at 12pm on June 5 via the official Damai app. You can also grab tickets on the Taopiaopiao app or through the Taopiaopiao mini program on Alipay, Taobao, and WeChat. Moviegoers outside Shanghai can still join the fun – just set your location to Shanghai on Damai or Taopiaopiao.

Offline ticket sales will begin at 2pm on June 5 at participating cinemas across the city.

For the full lineup and screening schedule, visit the festival's official website.

Don't miss your chance to be part of Shanghai's biggest cinematic celebration of the year!