Newly Established City Lab With International Experts Looks For New Cancer Therapies

Top global medical experts have converged in Shanghai to join a world-class research team advancing cutting-edge cancer therapeutics. Ruijin Hospital hosted the inaugural Annual Meeting on Experimental Therapeutics earlier this week, assembling leading specialists from China and overseas.



H. Michael Shepard serves as director and chief science officer of the Experimental Therapeutics Laboratory at Ruijin Hospital's Frontiers in Therapeutics Research Center. A core inventor of breast cancer drug Herceptin, the American pioneered the world's first therapeutic antibody designed to target the HER2 molecule closely linked to cancer progression.

The newly launched research laboratory has unveiled a comprehensive pipeline of innovative cancer treatment strategies. By integrating gene editing, engineered antibodies, and stem cell technologies, the lab aims to tackle both prevalent malignancies and intractable, hard-to-treat tumors.

Backed by an international interdisciplinary team, the center prioritizes biotech-driven therapeutic breakthroughs. Its flagship research focuses on multispecific antibodies that bind simultaneously to multiple tumor targets, precisely carrying immune cells inside a tumor and killing the tumor.

"The other technology we are creating for the first time and nobody has seen this before, is a new kind of cell, which is a stem cell-like technology called Biobot," Shepard said. "We put genes into the stem cell, and then that cell goes into the patient. When the Biobot gets to the tumor, it will turn on its genes and will kill the tumor."

Committed to global collaborative innovation, the lab brings together interdisciplinary talents from around the world to accelerate translational medical progress. Though it does not currently conduct in-house TCM cancer research, the team has launched collaborative projects with Harvard University researchers to identify and validate potent anti-cancer active ingredients derived from traditional Chinese medicine herbs, Shepard added.

