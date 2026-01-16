[Quick News] Up to 40% Discounts at IKEA's Store Closures...

Yes, the store itself will be setting prices for its specific location, but we have direct intel from store management, that you can expect discounts to go all the way up to 40% off. Scores of people have already flocked there without even knowing what the discounts would be.

Will There Be Exclusive Discounts at the Baoshan Store Before it Closes?

IKEA confirmed this week that its Baoshan store will shut down on February 2 , part of a wider reshuffle that will see seven IKEA locations across China close at the same time. Here are a few important FAQ's so you can decide whether it's worth it to trek out there to help them clear our the building:

If Baoshan IKEA has ever been your go-to for meatballs, Billy bookcases, or a last-minute panic lamp, here's the bad news: it's closing.

How long will the exclusive offers and discounts be?

The exclusive offers and discounts will be available from January 15, 2026, to February 1, 2026. Specific dates are subject to in-store notifications.

When will the BaoShan store officially close?

After the official closure on February 2, local customers can continue to experience IKEA products and services through other IKEA stores in their city and surrounding areas, as well as through channels including the IKEA website, IKEA App, IKEA WeChat shoppable mini-program, Tmall flagship store, and JD flagship store. Our vision of creating a better everyday life for consumers in these cities and surrounding areas remains unchanged.

What happens to existing returns, exchanges, or warranties tied to Baoshan purchases?

The stores will remain in normal operation until February 1, 2026. After the official closure, related services will be provided as following:

After-sales service: Customers can handle after-sales service matters such as returns and exchanges and warranties by visiting other IKEA stores in the city or by contacting the after-sales service center (400-800-2348).

IKEA Gift Card usage: Gift cards remain valid and can still be used at other IKEA stores nationwide and official online channels within its validity period. Customers are also welcome to request a refund in-store before February 2.

Our Take

Strip away the buzzwords and this comes down to a few pretty familiar forces.

First, furniture is tied to housing, and housing in China has been cooling. When fewer people are buying apartments, or even thinking about upgrading, sales of sofas, wardrobes, and dining tables tend to slow down too. IKEA doesn't say this outright, but it's hard to ignore the timing.

Second, the classic suburban mega-IKEA isn't as bulletproof as it used to be. Big-box stores on the city edge made sense when people were willing to spend half a day wandering aisles and loading up a car. These days, more shoppers want to browse on their phones, tap a few buttons, and have a box show up downstairs. Running massive warehouses full of floor models is expensive, and not every location justifies it anymore. This tracks with other big brands who are expanding in China, and are doing so aggresively through digital channels. For those consumers who still want to discover in person, and... take a nap in-store, the Xuhui flagship can still serve both purposes.

Third, this looks less like IKEA pulling back, and more like IKEA moving its chips around the table. The company is still opening stores, just smaller ones. And they are pushing harder into online platforms. The closures suggest a bet that fewer, better-located physical stores plus delivery can cover most needs, without paying rent on every giant blue box.

As for that massive building they will be leaving vacant in Baoshan... any guesses as to what it might turn into?