Ramp Relocation to Clear Way for North Bund Car-free Zone
Shanghai will ban motor vehicles from the heart of the North Bund waterfront area in Hongkou District, creating the city's largest downtown pedestrian zone.
The project hinges on relocating an underground exit ramp of the Xinjian Road Tunnel, which connects the North Bund with the Lujiazui financial hub in Pudong.
The ramp now serving Tangshan Road will be moved to a new position on East Yuhang Road. Moving the ramp clears the last barrier to a continuous walking and cycling area of 220,000 square meters – roughly 31 football pitches – bounded by Gongping, Xinjian, East Changzhi, and East Yuhang roads.
Construction of the ramp relocation will start on the coming Sunday, June 21, and is expected to finish by the end of 2026.
The zone will ban motor vehicles and e-bike transport from ground level. Cars will instead travel through an integrated underground road network, reaching parking from the zone's boundary roads.
Visitors will walk and cycle freely among the area's historical blocks and upcoming landmarks, including the 91 Block project, home to Puxi's tallest building currently under construction.
Authorities deliberately scheduled the start of work for after the college and high school entrance examinations in early and mid-June to limit disruption to local families.
The ramp currently handles about 1,000 vehicles an hour, making smooth traffic diversion a priority.
To absorb that flow, transport authorities are widening capacity on neighboring roads and lifting select bus lane restrictions.
Traffic police have installed early warning signs to steer drivers away from the construction zone, and coordination teams will adjust road management as work progresses to keep public transport running on schedule.
Commuters relying on ride-hailing services, taxis, and key bus routes like Line 939 or overnight Line 317 will see temporary diversions. Vehicles exiting the tunnel will be rerouted via nearby roads, such as Zhoujiazui Road.
Editor: Fu Rong