Ramp Relocation to Clear Way for North Bund Car-free Zone

Shanghai will ban motor vehicles from the heart of the North Bund waterfront area in Hongkou District, creating the city's largest downtown pedestrian zone.

The project hinges on relocating an underground exit ramp of the Xinjian Road Tunnel, which connects the North Bund with the Lujiazui financial hub in Pudong.

The ramp now serving Tangshan Road will be moved to a new position on East Yuhang Road. Moving the ramp clears the last barrier to a continuous walking and cycling area of 220,000 square meters – roughly 31 football pitches – bounded by Gongping, Xinjian, East Changzhi, and East Yuhang roads.

Construction of the ramp relocation will start on the coming Sunday, June 21, and is expected to finish by the end of 2026.

The zone will ban motor vehicles and e-bike transport from ground level. Cars will instead travel through an integrated underground road network, reaching parking from the zone's boundary roads.