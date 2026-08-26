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Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon

by Yang Jian
August 26, 2026
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Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Runners cross the start line of the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon in suburban Baoshan District.

Runners in Shanghai can now sign up for the city's only half marathon that runs along the Yangtze River.

Registrations for the 2026 Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon opened on Wednesday. The race will be held on November 15, starting at 7am, in the northern suburban district of Baoshan.

Runners can sign up through the "Shanghai Baoshan" and "Baoshan Sports" official WeChat accounts. Spots are limited, so organizers will select runners through a lottery. The entry fee is 120 yuan (US$17.9).

The race has expanded to 8,000 runners, up from 6,000 last year.

The route

The 21-kilometer course starts inside the Baosteel plant and ends at the Wusong Paotaiwan Wetland Park near the mouth of the Yangtze River and the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

The course runs along the Yangtze River for its full length, a feature organizers said sets it apart from every other half marathon in Shanghai.

The route also gives runners more room at the start, which matters more with 8,000 people on the course instead of 6,000. It cuts down on disruption to residents along the way.

Prizes

Top finishers will split cash prizes. The men's and women's winners each get 3,000 yuan, with payouts down to eighth place at 500 yuan.

Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Foreign runners pose with a race mascot display after finishing the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon.
Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon
Credit: Imaginechina

Organizers have also added a bonus prize for breaking the course record. The current marks are 1 hour, 9 minutes and 18 seconds for men and 1:25.25 for women.

Anyone who beats those times gets an extra 3,000 yuan. If more than one runner breaks a record, the bonus goes to the first six finishers by gun time.

A humanoid robot will also join the race as, what organizers call, a "special competitor". Separately, people with disabilities will run paired with volunteer guides.

Police, traffic, health and emergency crews will run a joint command center for the race. Medical stations, AED defibrillators and ambulances will be placed along the course.

More than 1,000 volunteers will staff water and food stations along the route.

Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Runners head down a riverside street during the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon.
Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Scan either QR code to register for the 2026 Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Yangtze River#Wechat#Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal#Shanghai
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