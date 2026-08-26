Registrations Start for Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon

Runners in Shanghai can now sign up for the city's only half marathon that runs along the Yangtze River.

Registrations for the 2026 Shanghai Yangtze Beach Half Marathon opened on Wednesday. The race will be held on November 15, starting at 7am, in the northern suburban district of Baoshan.

Runners can sign up through the "Shanghai Baoshan" and "Baoshan Sports" official WeChat accounts. Spots are limited, so organizers will select runners through a lottery. The entry fee is 120 yuan (US$17.9).

The race has expanded to 8,000 runners, up from 6,000 last year.

The route

The 21-kilometer course starts inside the Baosteel plant and ends at the Wusong Paotaiwan Wetland Park near the mouth of the Yangtze River and the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.



The course runs along the Yangtze River for its full length, a feature organizers said sets it apart from every other half marathon in Shanghai.

The route also gives runners more room at the start, which matters more with 8,000 people on the course instead of 6,000. It cuts down on disruption to residents along the way.

Prizes

Top finishers will split cash prizes. The men's and women's winners each get 3,000 yuan, with payouts down to eighth place at 500 yuan.