[Weather] Typhoon Saudel to Affect Shanghai From Thursday, Landfall Expected Friday

Typhoon Saudel will start affecting Shanghai with stronger winds from Thursday noon, and is forecast to make landfall on Friday along the Zhejiang coast.

The storm, the season's 18th typhoon, entered the East China Sea and crossed into Shanghai's 24-hour alert zone on Wednesday.

Its center was 634 kilometers south of Jinshan, Shanghai's southernmost point, as of 11am, according to the city's weather bureau.

Saudel was tracking west-northwest on Wednesday with little change in strength. It will then turn west-southwest on Thursday and weaken slightly.

Landfall is expected sometime between the early hours and afternoon of Friday, most likely along the coast between Jiaojiang and Pingyang in Zhejiang Province.

The landfall would tie the province's record of three typhoon landfalls in one year, last set in 2004.

Separately, the season's 19th storm Narra came ashore overnight in southern Hainan and Guangdong provinces and has weakened to a tropical depression that is expected to keep fading.