Roller-Coaster Week: Shanghai Braces for Highs and Freezing Lows

Shanghai is heading for a dramatic temperature swing this week, with readings forecast to climb to around 16 degrees Celsius before plunging back toward freezing within 48 hours.

Local meteorological authorities say temperatures will rise sharply on Wednesday as the city enters lichun (立春), the traditional start of spring in the Chinese solar calendar. Daytime highs could approach 16 degrees, offering a fleeting taste of spring and potentially making it one of the warmest lichun days in nearly two decades.

The warm spell, however, is expected to be short-lived. Cloud cover will increase on Thursday, bringing occasional light rain and easing temperatures to around 14 degrees, with rainfall becoming more widespread overnight.

By Friday, a cold front moving south is forecast to trigger a rapid cooldown. Daytime highs are expected to struggle to reach 6 degrees, with rain possibly turning to sleet or snow, adding a cold, damp edge to the air.

Over the weekend, Shanghai is likely to turn sunny but sharply colder. Overnight lows in urban areas could drop to around 0 degrees or lower, pushing the city back into mid-winter conditions.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly good to lightly polluted, with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant.

Officials advise residents to remain cautious despite the brief warm-up. With temperatures set to fluctuate sharply, people are urged to dress in layers, stay alert to changing conditions, and take extra care when traveling during rain or wintry weather.