[General]
Fudan University
Shanghai

Shanghai Doctors Successfully Perform Heart Transplant on 6-Month-Old Baby

by Cai Wenjun
February 3, 2026
Share Article:

A 6-month-old girl who received a heart transplant, becoming the youngest and lightest baby to undergo the procedure in East China, was discharged from Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai.

Shanghai Doctors Successfully Perform Heart Transplant on 6-Month-Old Baby
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Doctors from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University check the girl before she was discharged from the hospital.

The infant, who relied on an extracorporeal life support system for 41 days while awaiting a donor heart, was transferred to the hospital in late October after suffering a critical decline due to dilated cardiomyopathy. Her heart was compared to a failing engine, unable to pump sufficient blood to sustain her body, and her vital signs deteriorated rapidly.

To sustain her life, medical experts employed extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to temporarily take over the functions of her heart and lungs, allowing her heart to rest. Prolonged use of ECMO, however, carries significant risks of infection and other complications. The dedicated ECMO team maintained round-the-clock monitoring, continuously adjusting treatment to mitigate risks, protect organ function and buy precious time until a transplant could be performed.

"The ECMO team faced tremendous pressure, given the challenges of pediatric heart transplantation and the severe shortage of donor hearts," said Dr Ye Ming, director of the hospital's cardiac surgery department. "Despite a much larger number of young patients suffering from heart failure, only about 50 children nationwide receive heart transplants each year."

A breakthrough came when the family of a child in another province, following their loss, made the compassionate decision to donate their child's heart. After confirming a match, a medical team rushed to retrieve the donor heart.

The transplant surgery, performed on December 11, was a success. Under close supervision by multidisciplinary medical teams, the infant overcame numerous postoperative challenges and was moved from the intensive care unit to a general ward two weeks later for further rehabilitation and was finally allowed a hospital discharge with recovery on January 28.

"The success of this case is a testament to our hospital's multidisciplinary collaboration and the seamless integration of advanced medical expertise with compassionate patient care," Dr Geng Hongquan remarked.

Shanghai Doctors Successfully Perform Heart Transplant on 6-Month-Old Baby
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Doctors conduct heart transplant surgery on the infant.

For hospital advice on treating children's heart problems:

Expats can contact the hospital's international medical department on 6493-1831, 6493-1121.

Patients can contact the hospital's complex disease diagnosis and treatment center on 180-1759-0044, 6493-2953, or on email: SHICHvip@163.com.

#Fudan University#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 11 February 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 11 February 2026
@ Wang YanlinLineFeb 11, 2026
Hongqiao Leads Shanghai in Cross-Border E-Commerce with Smart Digital Supervision
[News]
Hongqiao Leads Shanghai in Cross-Border E-Commerce with Smart Digital Supervision
Hongqiao International Central Business District has become Shanghai's top performer in cross-border e-commerce.
Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
[General]
Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
From AI-powered diagnostics to remote patient management, Shanghai hospitals unveiled advanced medical capabilities and digital healthcare solutions at the Dubai World Health Expo.
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
[News]
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
Minhang is bustling with festive spirit ahead of the Lunar New Year, with commercial districts, riverside villages, and local neighborhoods hosting a series of events.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud