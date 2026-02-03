Shanghai Doctors Successfully Perform Heart Transplant on 6-Month-Old Baby

A 6-month-old girl who received a heart transplant, becoming the youngest and lightest baby to undergo the procedure in East China, was discharged from Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai.

The infant, who relied on an extracorporeal life support system for 41 days while awaiting a donor heart, was transferred to the hospital in late October after suffering a critical decline due to dilated cardiomyopathy. Her heart was compared to a failing engine, unable to pump sufficient blood to sustain her body, and her vital signs deteriorated rapidly.

To sustain her life, medical experts employed extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to temporarily take over the functions of her heart and lungs, allowing her heart to rest. Prolonged use of ECMO, however, carries significant risks of infection and other complications. The dedicated ECMO team maintained round-the-clock monitoring, continuously adjusting treatment to mitigate risks, protect organ function and buy precious time until a transplant could be performed.

"The ECMO team faced tremendous pressure, given the challenges of pediatric heart transplantation and the severe shortage of donor hearts," said Dr Ye Ming, director of the hospital's cardiac surgery department. "Despite a much larger number of young patients suffering from heart failure, only about 50 children nationwide receive heart transplants each year."

A breakthrough came when the family of a child in another province, following their loss, made the compassionate decision to donate their child's heart. After confirming a match, a medical team rushed to retrieve the donor heart.

The transplant surgery, performed on December 11, was a success. Under close supervision by multidisciplinary medical teams, the infant overcame numerous postoperative challenges and was moved from the intensive care unit to a general ward two weeks later for further rehabilitation and was finally allowed a hospital discharge with recovery on January 28.

"The success of this case is a testament to our hospital's multidisciplinary collaboration and the seamless integration of advanced medical expertise with compassionate patient care," Dr Geng Hongquan remarked.