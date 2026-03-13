Shanghai Implements New Penalty Rule for Delayed Traffic Fine Payments

Starting today, individuals who fail to pay traffic fines on time will face additional penalties, as local authorities step up efforts to tackle violations involving non-motor vehicles and pedestrians.

If violators, including non-motor vehicle riders and pedestrians, fail to pay their fine within 15 days of receiving a written penalty notice, an extra charge of 3 percent of the original fine will be added each day starting on the 16th day, Shanghai traffic police said.

The total surcharge will not exceed the amount of the original fine, the police added.

Notably, the rule does not apply to fines issued before March 13.

The extra penalty will be clearly stated on the fine notice, and on-site officers will also remind violators of the consequences of delayed payment.

The police emphasized that the new rule is part of broader efforts to reduce road safety hazards stemming from traffic violations.

Although official data shows that the number of traffic accidents, as well as related fatalities and injuries, have decreased year on year, hazards caused by non-motor vehicles running red lights, traveling against traffic, and pedestrians jaywalking remain severe and require targeted rectification.

Two recent fatal incidents serve as alarming reminders.

On January 19, at the intersection of Kangda Road and Zhoudeng Highway in Zhoupu Town, the Pudong New Area, a pedestrian who ignored traffic lights was struck by a legally traveling passenger car. The pedestrian was injured and later died despite emergency medical treatment.

On February 3, at the intersection of Sanlu Highway and Zhuyuan Road in Minhang District, an e-bike rider ran a red light and collided with a normally moving car. The rider succumbed to injuries in hospital.

In response, local police have launched a long-term campaign to crack down on violations by non-motor vehicles and pedestrians.

Targeted violations also include carrying illegal passengers and riding without safety helmets.

Smart technologies such as RFID and drones will assist police in detecting and handling such offenses efficiently.

Local public security and traffic authorities are also upgrading infrastructure to better protect "slow traffic" users – pedestrians and non-motor vehicle riders.

Smart traffic monitoring systems have been installed at crossings without traffic signals. Warning signs have been placed at locations where drivers' vision may be blocked by elevated pillars, and more physical barriers erected between motor and non-motor lanes to separate traffic flows.

In the near future, police will launch tailored educational campaigns targeting the elderly and food delivery riders in commercial areas, school zones, and suburban communities, with the goal of creating a safer road environment for all residents.