Extended Hours on Six Shanghai Metro Lines for Dragon Boat Festival Travel Rush

Planning a late-night dinner, a riverside stroll, or a last-minute train trip during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday? Shanghai Metro is giving passengers extra time to get home.

To cope with the surge in holiday travel, shopping and leisure trips, Shanghai Metro will extend operating hours on six lines and add special late-night services on four others during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday from June 19 to 21.

The Metro operator expects passenger traffic across the network to exceed 12.58 million trips on June 18, the last workday before the holiday, as commuters, tourists and travelers heading in and out of the city take to the rails.

From June 18 to 20, Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will run later than usual to help ease crowding around major commercial districts, tourist attractions and transport hubs.

On June 21, the final day of the holiday, special late-night trains will operate on Lines 1, 2, 10 and 17, with the last departures from designated terminals extended until midnight.