Extended Hours on Six Shanghai Metro Lines for Dragon Boat Festival Travel Rush
Planning a late-night dinner, a riverside stroll, or a last-minute train trip during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday? Shanghai Metro is giving passengers extra time to get home.
To cope with the surge in holiday travel, shopping and leisure trips, Shanghai Metro will extend operating hours on six lines and add special late-night services on four others during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday from June 19 to 21.
The Metro operator expects passenger traffic across the network to exceed 12.58 million trips on June 18, the last workday before the holiday, as commuters, tourists and travelers heading in and out of the city take to the rails.
From June 18 to 20, Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will run later than usual to help ease crowding around major commercial districts, tourist attractions and transport hubs.
On June 21, the final day of the holiday, special late-night trains will operate on Lines 1, 2, 10 and 17, with the last departures from designated terminals extended until midnight.
The additional services are designed to help disperse crowds in central Shanghai and accommodate passengers arriving on late-night trains at Hongqiao Railway Station.
Line 1 will run extra trains in both directions between Shanghai South Railway Station, Shanghai Railway Station and key downtown stops. Line 2 will operate additional services from Hongqiao Railway Station toward Longyang Road, while Line 10 will add trains from Hongqiao Railway Station to Wujiaochang. Line 17 will provide extra services between Hongqiao Railway Station and Zhujiajiao, with some trains continuing to Xicen.
During the holiday, Shanghai Metro will also deploy additional staff and volunteers at major interchange stations and strengthen coordination with railway stations, long-distance bus terminals, tourist attractions and event organizers to monitor passenger flows and respond quickly to crowd surges.
The holiday travel arrangements coincide with Shanghai's senior high school entrance examinations on June 20-21. To create a proper environment for students, train operators will minimize horn use near elevated stations and examination venues, while station announcements at above-ground and elevated stations will be kept at lower volumes where possible.
Students taking the examinations can use dedicated green channels at Metro stations by presenting their admission tickets, allowing them to enter stations more quickly. Additional staff and volunteers will also be stationed at Metro stops near examination sites to provide directions and assistance.
Passengers who need assistance can contact station staff or call the Shanghai Metro service hotline at 6437-0000.
Editor: Shi Jingyun