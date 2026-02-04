Vouchers for Lunar New Year Sales on Nanjing Road Up for Grabs

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will offer 10,000 shopping vouchers starting on Thursday (February 5).

Shoppers can get 300 yuan (US$43.2) worth of purchases with a 200-yuan voucher. The vouchers are available on short video platform Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok) and can be used from February 6 to February 8 (Friday to Sunday).

Shoppers can buy the vouchers by searching "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street" (南京路步行街) on Douyin starting 10am on Thursday.

The shopping street will also feature festive decorations, traditional foods, and special New Year gift boxes. It aims to make it a top spot for both locals and tourists during the holiday season, the Huangpu District government said.

Sunya Cantonese Restaurant is offering 27 types of New Year gift boxes, ranging from dim sum to high-end seafood and family meal sets. Xing Hua Lou, another famous time-honored brand, has designed three special dinner sets for families.

Shanghai Museum has also partnered with Nanjing Road E. to create cultural products celebrating the Year of the Horse. They include bags and accessories combining the horse motif with Shanghai's unique cultural elements.