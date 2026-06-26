Registration Opens for the 6th Shanghai Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

​A poster for the 6th Shanghai Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. [Photo/WeChat account of the Shanghai International Talent Center]

Shanghai has launched the 6th Shanghai Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition to further advance the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent. The initiative seeks to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship among postdoctoral researchers while supporting Shanghai's development into a high-level talent hub.

I. Competition tracks

The competition features two categories: Innovation Group and Entrepreneurship Group.

Tracks include:

- Integrated circuits

- Biomedicine (including brain-computer interfaces)

- Artificial intelligence

- Next-generation information technology (including quantum science, satellite internet, 6G, and other future industries)

- High-end equipment (including controlled nuclear fusion and new energy power equipment)

- Advanced materials

- Other fields (including legal services and financial services)

​[Photo/IC]

II. Eligibility

(I) Innovation Group

Applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

1. At least one technical R&D leader or core R&D team member of the project must be a postdoctoral researcher currently working at a postdoctoral station in Shanghai, or a postdoctoral researcher who has completed a postdoctoral program in China and has come to or remained in Shanghai.

2. The project must be innovative and aligned with high-quality development priorities in relevant industries. Its outcomes, products, or services should have significant potential demand and competitive advantages. The project should have completed a prototype, fulfilled a service contract, or produced other research outcomes that urgently require investment and commercialization. Note: As of the registration deadline, the project must not have been registered or operated within the administrative territory of the People's Republic of China.

3. The project’s outcomes, products, or services must comply with national laws, regulations, and industrial policies. Participants must legally own intellectual property rights or have usage rights related to the project, with no breaches of non-compete or confidentiality agreements.

(II) Entrepreneurship Group

Applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

1. The startup must have been registered in Shanghai on or after Jan 1, 2021, and by the registration deadline. The enterprise's legal representative or at least one of its shareholders must be a postdoctoral researcher currently working at a postdoctoral station in Shanghai, or a postdoctoral researcher who has completed a postdoctoral program in China and has come to or remained in Shanghai.

2. The enterprise must demonstrate innovative capacity and strong growth potential. It should possess innovative products, technologies, or a complete business model, and align with high-quality development priorities in relevant industries. The enterprise should be engaged in R&D, manufacturing, or services related to high-tech products.

3. The enterprise must be a non-listed company with annual operating revenue not exceeding 200 million yuan (about $29.4 million) for the 2025 calendar year.

4. The enterprise must comply with national laws, regulations, and industrial policies, operate in a well-regulated manner, and maintain a good social reputation. It must have no intellectual property disputes or violations of non-compete or confidentiality agreements.

III. Schedule

(I) Registration

Period: Through June 30

Participants can register through the online registration system of the Shanghai Global Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (website: https://shrctcpt.sh-italent.cn/declare/#/).

(II) Eligibility review

Time: June 15 to July 15

Shanghai-based entities with postdoctoral stations, as well as postdoctoral innovation practice bases, will confirm applicants' eligibility and submit recommendations according to the quota allocation table. The Shanghai Municipal Talent Work Bureau, together with relevant departments, will complete the eligibility review of all applicants.

(III) Preliminary round

Time: July 16 to July 31

The Shanghai Municipal Talent Work Bureau will conduct the preliminary evaluation and determine the list of finalists.

(IV) Final round

Time: By the end of August

Venue: Songjiang district

The competition will take the form of on-site roadshows, with evaluations conducted by renowned industry experts and specialists from venture capital and incubation institutions.

About 30 Gold Award winners will be selected across the Innovation and Entrepreneurship groups.

​[Photo/IC]

IV. Incentives

1. Shanghai Post-doctoral Excellence Program incentive:

Winning full-time postdoctoral researchers working at postdoctoral stations will be included in Shanghai's Post-doctoral Excellence Program.

Those who have already received incentives under the program, or who have completed their postdoctoral programs and win the competition, will receive cash prizes.

2. Linkage with the Shanghai Global Talents Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition:

Venture capital institutions, startup incubators, banks, industry experts, and young entrepreneurship pioneers will be invited to provide winning postdoctoral researchers with services including project evaluation, roadshow training, financing and incubation, and loan credit support.

Outstanding winners will be selected and recommended to participate in the semifinals of the Shanghai Global Talents Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition.

3. Technology commercialization matchmaking services:

Relevant departments will provide technology commercialization services for innovation projects, including value assessment and negotiation matchmaking.

Relevant districts will provide startup projects with settlement support in industrial parks, including investment and financing services and office space.

4. Housing support in Shanghai:

Eligible winners may receive municipal-level rental subsidies. Priority support will be given to applications for Shanghai postdoctoral apartments, as well as to procedures for entering or exiting postdoctoral stations and obtaining Shanghai household registration.