[See & Be Seen] The Warrick University AI Leadership Conference

See & Be Seen is our semi-regular peek into the people, parties, and pop-ups that give this city its buzz. From gallery openings and rooftop mixers to low-key scene-y happenings, we swing by, soak it in, and share a slice of what went down.

Photo gallery first and foremost, though! Scroll through. You might see someone you know. Or yourself. Probably holding a drink.

Britain's other great export Did you know that one of Britain's biggest exports is... education? It is. The UK is the world's second largest exporter of education after the United States, with over 600,000 international students enrolled annually and the sector contributing more than £25 billion a year to the economy. Universities like Warwick aren't just institutions of learning; they are, functionally, a major piece of British soft power and foreign policy. And Warwick isn't just passing through Shanghai, either. The university has deep, long-running research collaborations with Fudan University, Jiao Tong, Peking University, Tsinghua, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This was not a vanity roadshow.

Worth The Early Alarm These last two years, BritCham has been knocking it out of the park on the events front, and while I have been known to miss a few (sorry, competing priorities, sorry), the recent collaboration with Warwick University on their AI, Sustainability and Leadership Conference was worth every miserable, soaking-wet, freeze-your-extremities-off step to get there. Now, the See & Be Seen pieces are meant to be light community fare, a place where you can spot yourself and your mates looking properly dashing or dapper in some candid moment out in the city. And that's lovely, genuinely. But I'm going to take a small detour here and share a few thoughts on the actual substance of what was discussed, because it can help shed some light on the important discussions happening in the city (that you should be a part of). The question everyone should be asking First was (what I consider to be) an important moment during the first panel when people began to talk about what should be some of the core motivations behind developing frontier technology like AI. One question asked "how can we know that AI has served a good purpose for society in 10 to 15 years?" and the simplest answer was "by observing how much it has improved things for humanity." Simple. To the point. But this is something that we ALL should be asking. If artificial intelligence is used to fuel the worst ills of late-stage capitalism, conquest, and consumerism, we can't then expect the brightest of futures. Such world-changing technology should be globally legislated to have mandates we can all agree on, like: reducing harm, sustaining our planet, improving our health, helping us to thrive and maximize our potential, and maybe leading us into a post-scarcity society where avocados and cheese and housing are abundant. I had a quick moment with Warrick University's Provost, Dr Caroline Meyer, on some of the takeaways she had, and I loved her answer, "Successful AI adaptation isn't only about technology. It's about judgment, and understanding how it can enhance decisions when human expertise must take the lead."

From knowing to doing Another point was on the significance of recent AI developments. Where the internet helped civilization "democratize knowledge," AI's contribution will be to democratize connecting knowledge to action. To put that plainly: the internet made information available to everyone, but knowing something and being able to do something with it are very different things. A person in a remote village could read about how to start a business, navigate a legal dispute, or diagnose a crop disease, but without access to lawyers, consultants, or specialists, that knowledge often stalled at the knowing. AI closes that gap. It doesn't just inform; it helps you act, plan, and execute. That's a genuinely different kind of access. How China is playing it There was also an interesting discussion on how China is shaping its AI strategy in very specific strokes: broad practical applications rather than chasing singularity; a focus on chip and energy efficiency (AI is a power guzzler, but China has proven it can use cheaper, more efficient chips to the same effect, with data centers largely powered by renewables); democratization of AI tech via free or low-cost barriers (which is an entire discussion in and of itself); and new energy domination (also a very fascinating and hopeful topic for those of us who don't want our children to inherit a planet on fire). Creativity, augmented Also of note was an excellent presentation by the President of WPP on how they are employing some genuinely advanced uses of AI in agency work, with incredibly powerful applications to boost efficiency in ways that free up staff's mental capacity for creativity (and even make the creative process smoother; you'd have to see the proprietary tech to believe it). If you ever have a chance to see Austin Winters present, I highly recommend it. Overall, it was a solid event. Interestingly, Warwick University frequently hosts students from the UK to visit Shanghai, where they tour behind the scene's of Shanghai's infrastructure, visit model companies, etc. Might be something we tag along (if we're invited!).

Okay, enough of that. Long story short, if you didn't go, you should have, but next time, for sure. Onwards to the See & Be Seen Gallery:

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed

Credit: Anthony Reed