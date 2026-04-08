Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology launches global recruitment for project managers

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The Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology (SAST) is now recruiting exceptional project managers for science and technology innovation with expertise in technology, industry, and investment.

Background

Founded in November 1977, SAST initially operated jointly with the Shanghai Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. For more than 40 years, it has managed and supported over 40 member institutions, coordinated significant scientific research and technology transfer and commercialization, undertaken lots of major national and municipal science and technology projects, and amassed a vast array of research outcomes and rich innovation resources.

I. Eligibility

(A) Education:

- Candidates should specialize in cutting-edge technologies and future industries, with a particular emphasis on, but not limited to, next-generation information technology and intelligent technologies, biomedicine and future health, scientific instruments and high-end equipment, new materials and advanced manufacturing, quantum technology, new energy technologies, and aerospace and marine technologies.

- A doctoral degree in science or engineering is required.

- Candidates should be aged 45 or below.

- Exceptions may be made for particularly outstanding candidates regarding degree and age requirements.

(B) Work experience:

- Candidates should have at least 10 years of experience leading technology or product development.

- Candidates should demonstrate technical understanding of cutting-edge trends, possess strong market insight, and have cross-disciplinary technology integration capabilities.

- Candidates should have the ability to coordinate full-cycle innovation projects and integrate resources.

​Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology. [Photo/SAST website]

II. Responsibilities

Commissioned by the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, project managers will oversee the full life‑cycle management of science and technology projects, integrating global resources, forming cross‑disciplinary teams, and promoting disruptive technological innovation as well as engineering validation of critical bottleneck technologies.

The role also involves integrating innovation resources, breaking down barriers between technology and the market, and enabling agile R&D.

Project managers are expected to facilitate the transition of technologies from the laboratory to industrial application through concept validation and technology incubation.

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III. How to apply

(A) Application materials:

- Basic information, including CV, copies of identification documents, and academic degree certificates;

- Relevant documents reflecting the candidate's competence and achievements, such as representative papers, technical reports, patents, and awards;

- A work plan;

- A proposal for a three-year action plan for the relevant future industry sector.

(B) Selection process:

Preliminary qualification review → Expert evaluation → On-site presentation → Recruitment and appointment.

SAST offers competitive compensation and a supportive work environment.

For further details, please visit SAST's official website.

Contacts:

- Telephone:

(1) Zou: 139-1601-5141

(2) Lyu: 021-5137-1630 / 159-2195-2285

- Website: www.sast.org.cn

- Email: skyhr@sast.org.cn