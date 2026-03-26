Shanghai cements status as premier choice for intl tourists

​An aerial view of the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Spectrum of the Seas, a Quantum Ultra-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International, departed from its home port of Shanghai on March 21, carrying nearly 3,700 international tourists.

Russians made up more than 30 percent of the international travelers, followed by tourists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Nearly 80 percent of passengers on this voyage arrived directly in Shanghai under the visa-free policy before boarding the cruise.

Data from the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection shows that since the start of 2026, 1.17 million foreign nationals have entered Shanghai, a year-on-year increase of 20 percent. Of these, 66.8 percent used either the visa-free entry or visa-free transit policy.

On March 13, the number of foreign nationals entering and leaving Shanghai's ports topped 27,000, setting a new daily record.

​Tourists on the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Spectrum of the Seas is tailored to the Chinese market, combining state-of-the-art facilities with a blend of Chinese and Western cultural elements to offer a distinctive ocean tourism experience.

On board, guests can choose from 33 categories of international cuisine and enjoy a wide variety of entertainment activities for all ages.

To expand its route network, the ship will add a stop at Yeosu in South Korea starting in May.

During China’s National Day holiday, Royal Caribbean International will launch an exclusive route to South Korea linking Incheon, Jeju Island, and the beach city of Busan, bringing together vibrant urban culture and picturesque island scenery.