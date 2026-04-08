Shanghai Disneyland Sets Benchmark for Foreign Brand Localization, Report Says

As Shanghai Disneyland Resort celebrates its 10th anniversary, the entertainment destination has become a model for foreign brands integrating into the Chinese market, according to a new report.

Through a series of localized efforts in design, operations, and management, Shanghai Disneyland has also set a standard for the development of the cultural tourism industry, the China Center for International Economic Exchanges said in a report published today.

Since its opening, the resort has forged a deep emotional bond with local visitors by integrating Chinese culture into its architectural design, storytelling, festival activities, and dining experiences, the report noted.

For instance, the Fantasy Fairy Tale Castle at its heart is adorned at the top with flowers and cloud patterns that represent Chinese traditional culture. There are also activities corresponding to China’s traditional festivals each year, and the resort is decorated accordingly.

Shanghai Disneyland has further enhanced its appeal in China by creating local original characters and launching global debut experiences. LinaBell, for instance, which made its debut in 2021, has become a classic character born in Shanghai and now popular worldwide. The Walt Disney Company’s first Zootopia-themed area opened in Shanghai Disneyland in 2023 and has grown into one of the most popular attractions.

The resort has also become a crucial driver of regional economic growth, the report noted, and each direct job position can generate six to seven indirect jobs. Shanghai Disneyland employs around 15,000 staff and has received over 100 million visitors so far.

It is now a key attraction in China for foreign tourists as well. The proportion of overseas visitors continues to rise, particularly from countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, the report said. The number of visitors from Japan and South Korea is also increasing.