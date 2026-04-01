Shanghai eyes global air cargo hub status

​An Air China Cargo aircraft is loaded with cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 16, 2026. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai showcased its progress in building an air cargo hub at the Cargo Facts Asia 2026 summit, co-hosted by Shanghai Airport (Group) Co Ltd and Cargo Facts from March 23 to 25.

Cargo Facts is an authoritative organization in the global air cargo industry that provides market analysis, consulting services, and a high-level platform for industry exchange.

The event brought together nearly 300 executives and professionals from more than 130 Chinese and international airlines and companies, including Boeing, Airbus, FedEx, UPS, China Eastern Air Logistics, Air China Cargo, and China Southern Air Logistics.

Participants engaged in discussions on key topics such as the Asia-Pacific air cargo market assessment, cross-border e-commerce opportunities, freighter capacity supply and demand, and industry trends and challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lu Yaodong, vice-president of Shanghai Airport Group, said Shanghai's airport route network covers 302 destinations in 53 countries and regions, including 63 freighter destinations, with 41 airline partners.

Shanghai's airports handled more than 4.5 million metric tons of cargo and mail in 2025, with Shanghai Pudong International Airport alone processing over 4 million tons, both setting record highs.

Cross-border e-commerce freight volume surpassed 600,000 tons for the first time, emerging as a new driver of growth.

Shanghai is accelerating efforts to build a comprehensive international aviation hub and to upgrade its cargo operations from logistics gateways into supply chain hubs by expanding international route networks, innovating transfer service models, upgrading cargo facilities and services, and advancing international safety standards.

As Cargo Facts' exclusive airport partner, Shanghai Airport Group will deepen cooperation to build a platform for industry dialogue, enhance Shanghai's influence in air logistics, and promote the sustainable development of the air cargo ecosystem.