Shanghai films captivate Sao Paulo

As part of the cultural exchange program for the China-Brazil Year of Culture, the 2026 Chinese Film Week - Shanghai was held in Sao Paulo of Brazil from March 4 to 6.

​A poster of the Chinese Film Week - Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Film Administration]

The event featured films that tell contemporary Chinese stories and highlight Shanghai's distinctive urban character.

Her Story, a feminist film screened at the opening ceremony, explores the friendship between two Shanghai women, examining the pressures and aspirations of modern Chinese women.

The animated feature Nobody follows mischievous little Chinese monsters who mimic the classic Journey to the West characters, combining humor with traditional Chinese aesthetics. The film set a domestic 2D animated box-office record.

The fantasy action-adventure movie A Writer's Odyssey II centers on a novelist's journey to tackle a dual crisis taking place in both the real world and the virtual world of his artistic creation.

The Shanghai-dialect film Shanghai Wonton portrays everyday life in the city's traditional alleyway neighborhoods.

The screenings drew strong interest from local audiences, with many moviegoers booking tickets in advance.

The event was guided by the China Film Administration and the Chinese Consulate General in Sao Paulo, and was hosted by the Shanghai Film Administration.