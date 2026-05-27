Shanghai Gears up for WorldSkills 2026

Shanghai is preparing to host WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 from Sept 22 to 27, when young skilled professionals from around the world will gather in the city for the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

This year's competition is expected to set records in three areas: the number of skills, the scale of participation, and the total venue area.

✅ The event will feature 64 skills, including seven new additions: Dental Prosthetics, Digital Media Interactive Design, Intelligent Security Technology, Rail Vehicle Technology, Retail Sales, Software Testing, and Unmanned Aerial Systems.

✅ Nearly 5,900 people have preregistered, including more than 1,400 competitors from 74 countries and regions.

✅ The competition will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where 11 halls with a total area of 360,000 square meters will host competitions, exhibitions, and supporting activities.

​An aerial view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). [Photo/VCG]

Alongside the competition, Shanghai will host the WorldSkills Conference 2026 and the WorldSkills Expo. The conference will bring together policymakers, industry representatives, educators, and young people to discuss technical and vocational education and training. At the same time, the expo will feature skill demonstrations, Try-a-Skill activities, and international exchanges.

As part of the countdown, a WorldSkills-themed China Eastern Airlines aircraft made its debut in Shanghai on May 25.

The Airbus A330-200 departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on its inaugural flight to Beijing Capital International Airport. The aircraft features the primary visual colors of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 and the event mascots Neng Neng and Qiao Qiao.

​A China Eastern Airlines aircraft decorated with elements of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. [Photo/China Eastern Airlines]

The themed aircraft will operate on domestic and international routes, helping bring greater visibility to the event among passengers worldwide.

With preparations gathering pace, Shanghai is preparing to welcome competitors, experts, and visitors for six days of skills, learning, and international exchanges this September.