[City News]

Shanghai greets international cruise visitors

by shanghaigov
March 30, 2026
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​The Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship arrives at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on March 28. [Photo/China International Travel Service]

Shanghai welcomed over 8,000 inbound cruise tourists over the past weekend, underscoring the growing appeal of the city to global travelers.

Mein Schiff 6, operated by Germany's TUI Cruises, arrived from Hong Kong on the morning of March 28, carrying 2,500 German-speaking tourists. Later that day, Spectrum of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, docked in Shanghai with more than 3,400 passengers aboard.

MSC Magnifica, a Musica-class ship operated by MSC Cruises, docked in Shanghai on the morning of March 29. With about 2,200 international passengers onboard, the vessel was on a 132-day world voyage.

During their stay, the tourists explored Shanghai's contemporary charm blended with Chinese cultural heritage, following classic routes that connect the city's landmark attractions.

"The cruise company has organized the trip very well, choosing excellent places to visit", said French tourist Yan Vivien. "We visited Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai Jinmao Tower, and the Jade Buddha Temple."

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​Passengers disembark the Mein Schiff 6 to start their Shanghai adventure. [Photo/China International Travel Service]

Vivien first visited Shanghai several years ago while working in Singapore, but this marks his first visit as a leisure traveler.

"People in Shanghai are very open-minded and polite," he said.

Italian tourist Stefano Germano shared a similar impression of Shanghai.

"I am very impressed by Shanghai. It is a modern city with impressive skyscrapers and stylish people", he said. "[At the same time,] there is a rich cultural heritage to explore".

"China has an ancient civilization and a long history. Although it is hard to understand such a rich culture in only 13 days, I find it fascinating", Germano added.

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